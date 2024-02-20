Strictly Come Dancing shares heartbreaking official statement following death of Robin Windsor aged 44

Strictly stars have paid tribute to Robin Windsor following his sad death at 44.

On Tuesday, dance company Burn the Floor confirmed Robin’s death. Robin had danced with the company for 20 years.

Now, tributes have started pouring in online including from Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood and Robin’s former dance partner Lisa Riley. In addition, many pro dancers have shared messages. At lunchtime, the official BBC Strictly Instagram account also shared a tribute to Robin.

Robin Windsor death: Strictly tributes pour in

Craig, who has appeared as a judge on the series since it began in 2004, wrote on X: “I have just heard the tragic news my dear friend ’Bobby’ Robin Windsor has passed.”

Meanwhile, he added: “He was one of the kindest, gentle, honest, funny and caring people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with. He will be forever missed. My heart goes out to all his family & friends. RIP darling man, you were truly loved.”

Lisa Riley, who danced with Robin on Strictly in 2012, said on Instagram today alongside photos of them together: “My bestie, my Robin, my angel… now our forever Angel, who is loved, will always be loved, forever in my heart, my very broken heart. I love you, shine your beautiful, electric energy from heaven. SHINE IN PEACE.”

Strictly shares heartbreak over Robin’s death

Posting on the official Strictly Come Dancing Instagram page, the BBC shared one of Robin’s official show pictures alongside a tribute.

It was captioned: “Robin Windsor was an exceptional dancer, our thoughts are with his friends and family at this extremely difficult time [broken heart emoji].”

The text on the picture said: “The whole Strictly family are deeply saddened to hear about the death of our dear friend Robin Windsor. He was not only an exceptionally talented dancer and choreographer but also a caring, considerate and kind person both on and off the dancefloor.

“Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time,” it concluded.

Oti Mabuse commented on the post, sharing four crying emojis. Dianne Buswell shared a broken heart emoji. Johannes Radebe posted: “Heartbreaking.”

Tributes to Robin Windsor

Strictly pro dancer Karen Hauer shared a message to her Instagram today. It said: “I’m heartbroken… Robin, you beautiful human being. I can’t believe it. RIP.”

In addition, fellow professional Neil Jones also said: “Every moment I spent with Robin he was always a joy to be around with the biggest heart.”

Meanwhile, former Strictly pro James Jordan said on X today: “I had the pleasure of working with this man for many years on Strictly. Everyone who came in contact with him adored him, from his celebrity partners to his working colleagues. You will be missed old friend.”

I had the pleasure of working with this man for many years on Strictly.

Everyone who came in contact with him adored him, from his celebrity partners to his working colleagues.

You will be missed old friend #RobinWindsor #legend pic.twitter.com/QG4Ik5ySP3 — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) February 20, 2024

Graziano Di Prima, who joined Strictly in 2018, branded Robin “one of the nicest people I ever met”. He also added: “Still can’t believe it. RIP big man.”

In addition, Amy Dowden, who had to take a break from Strictly last year as she battled cancer, paid tribute to Robin on her Instagram Stories today.

Alongside a selfie with Robin, Amy wrote: “In such shock this morning to wake to the news. RIP @robinwindsor. Such a king, talented soul.”

Amy paid a sad tribute to Robin (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Anton Du Beke pays tribute

Anton Du Beke also wrote today: “Absolutely devasted to hear the sad news about Robin, a person I’ve known for the best part of twenty five years – from a young competitor to a star of Strictly Come Dancing. In my eyes he was always a star. We’re going to miss you, Robin.”

Meanwhile, former judge Bruno Tonioli wrote on Instagram: “Incredibly sad shocking news @robinwindsor it was a pleasure working with Robin for many years @bbcstrictly so professional easy going a really good person. RIP my dear friend. Keep Dancing in heaven.”

Current head judge Shirley Ballas said on Instagram today: “I’m extremely saddened to hear the devastating news about this beautiful human being this morning. Robin Windsor … kind, gracious, gentle and extremely hard working. A wonderful dancer, true gentleman, good soul and so very young.

“You will be dearly missed by so many. Dance with the angels my friend.”

Tess Daly’s tribute to Robin

Meanwhile, Strictly host Tess Daly penned: “Such terribly sad news today. Gone too young @robinwindsor. Your infectious personality, energy and talent will be deeply missed by all who knew you. My heart goes out to your loved ones at this time.”

It comes after dance company Burn The Floor confirmed Robin’s sad death. It read: “The Burn the Floor (BTF) family has lost one of its founding members, Robin ‘Bobby’ Windsor – who has tragically passed away.

“A BTF journeyman he danced with us for twenty years – including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world. His stunning image attached with Jessica Raffa defined our company, colourful, extreme and sensual.”

Meanwhile, it added: “His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation. He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever.”

