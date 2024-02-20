Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff devastates fans with gut-wrenching comments about the death of Robin Windsor

The death of Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor has been called an “absolute tragedy” by his long-term friend and dance partner Kristina Rihanoff.

Robin’s death was announced earlier today (February 20), with the official Strictly Instagram account sharing a statement about his passing.

No cause of death has yet been confirmed by Robin’s family. His final post on social media came at the end of January. The star posted he was “hiding in the shadows” alongside a mirror selfie of himself.

Robin had previously shared his upset over leaving Strictly Come Dancing following a “horrible” back operation. And now his friend Kristina has shared her tribute. In it, she touched on his injury and exit from the show.

Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff pays tribute to Robin Windsor

Alongside a recent picture of the pair and a throwback shot, Kristina said: “There are no words to express the pain and devastation. Robin wasn’t just my dance partner, he was a friend and together we shared endless experiences from our careers – highlights to hitting rock bottom of rejection.

Nobody really cares because there is always the next person who can take your place.

“When I got partnered with him on Strictly I was blown away by his kindness, lighthearted personality and amazing loyalty. He had stood by me through many rough times during Strictly for which I am deeply grateful for as there was no one else to lean on.

“He always found the way to bring my spirit up. However, his own spirit was absolutely destroyed when he was dropped from Strictly. And that’s where I started to see changes in his personality, depression and broken self worth,” she claimed.

‘Us dancers neglect our health’

“While we went on to do many shows, tours, gigs and appearances together, he was struggling more and more with instability of work and excruciating back pain because of the injury he had suffered during Strictly.

“Sadly, us dancers, always neglect our health because we’re always after the next gig, the next job. He just couldn’t look after his injury properly until there was nothing left to do but have an operation which also put him out of work for quite some time.”

She then added: “Unfortunately the ‘stage life’ of a dancer is short. And nobody really cares because there is always the next person who can take your place. And that’s the ugly truth. He often would say that he doesn’t know where he’s going and what’s will be next.”

His farewell tour

Kristina continued: “Many of you who went to see his farewell tour know perfectly well that he spoke very openly about his mental health struggles and thoughts of a suicide.

“I’m sure it was devastating for anyone who loved Robin to hear something like that. But those thoughts were in his head for quite many years. And it’s so deeply sad that he felt that he is better to another place rather than stay here. Too much pain, too much disappointment, too much neglect.”

She then added: “I was asked today to appear on every news outlet, every TV show to pay tribute him to which I said no. Not today. Not over Zoom saying a couple of words what a great guy he was. The truth is he was an incredible person and it’s absolute tragedy that he felt there was no way out.”

Kristina concluded her post by saying: “Thank you for everything Robin, rest in peace.”

Fans react

Kristina received an outpouring of support from fans following her post.

One commented: “This is absolutely heartbreaking to read. I’m so sorry for your loss, your pain, and what you and he both went through.” Another then added: “Such a beautiful tribute to a wonderful man. Kristina – he adored you.”

A third then commented: “So sorry for your loss, RIP Robin dance with the angels forever.” Another commented: “Such very sad news and heartbreaking that he felt so bad. May he be at peace.”

