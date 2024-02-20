As Strictly’s Robin Windsor dies aged 44, all the tragedies that have hit the show and its stars

In the wake of the sad loss of Strictly star Robin Windsor, whose death was announced earlier today (February 20), we are looking at some of the heartwrenching battles and losses that Strictly Come Dancing stars have had to face over the years.

Robin Windsor has passed away at the age of 44 (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly star Robin Windsor dies at 44

Robin joined the dance show in 2010 and had many celebrity partners including Deborah Meaden, Lisa Riley and Patsy Kensit. A “horrendous” back operation later saw him leave the show. However, he continued to dance. The cause of Robin’s death at the age of 44 is yet unknown.

His story is amongst several other devastating losses, challenges and battles suffered by Strictly favourites.

Amy Dowden’s cancer diagnosis and battle with sepsis

Professional dancer Amy Dowden was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023. She later underwent a mastectomy – but specialists found more tumours. Amy therefore had to continue with treatment.

After her first round of chemotherapy, Amy contracted sepsis (a life-threatening reaction to infection) and was rushed to hospital.

The star had been feeling sick and presumed it was a reaction to her chemotherapy. She later recorded a high temperature of 37.7 and soon discovered that anything over 37.5 is dangerous for a chemo patient. It was later believed that Amy had the infection before she started chemo. It was then confirmed she had sepsis. Amy was treated by the Intensive Care Unit team and miraculously made a recovery.

Strictly: Caroline Flack’s tragic death

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack competed on the show in 2014 and later lifted the glitterball trophy, alongside dance partner Pasha Kovalev.

In 2020, she was sadly found dead in her London flat at the age of 40, after tragically taking her own life.

Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli paid tribute to Caroline on air at the time and said: “She really was a joy. We will always love Caroline and we will never forget her.”

Natalie Lowe’s devastating baby loss

Professional dancer Natalie Lowe, who tied the knot with company director James Knibbs in 2018, has previously opened up about her two miscarriages in a heartwrenching post to social media. She wrote: “I’ve been thinking a lot about whether to post about it as so conscious that there are a lot of women going through situations right now that are a lot tougher than the two miscarriages I suffered.

“What I do want to say though, if you are suffering, please please do speak to somebody about it.”

Natalie added: “Life might not get back to how it was but I promise you it does get better.”

Natalie had found out she was expecting just weeks prior to her wedding. However, she sadly suffered a miscarriage. The Strictly expert fell pregnant again during her honeymoon. The couple unfortunately suffered another loss, though.

But Natalie and James then welcomed their son, Jack, in December 2020.

Death of Shirley Ballas’ brother

Professional dancer and Strictly judge Shirley Ballas has faced her own tragedy in her life. She has previously opened up about her older sibling’s battle with depression. Shirley’s brother, David, tragically took his own life in 2003.

Shirley paid tribute to David earlier this month in a heartfelt message. She wrote: “Today would have been my darling brother David’s 65th birthday.

“David, I miss you so very very much. Behind my smile is still a broken heart that I don’t think will ever repair.”

Bill Turnbull’s battle with prostate cancer

BBC Breakfast star Bill Turnbull died in September 2022 at the age of 66.

Bill, who was a popular presenter and journalist, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017. The star appeared on the show in 2005 and was partnered up with pro dancer Karen Hardy. They later finished in sixth place.

Bill sadly died in 2022 after a battle with cancer (Credit: ITV)

Alexandra Burke’s mum passed away the same day as the Strictly launch show

Singer Alexandra Burke, who was partnered up with Gorka Marquez whilst competing on the show in 2017, tragically lost her mother on the filming day of the BBC One programme’s launch show. Alexandra’s mum, Melissa Bell, died on August 28, 2017.

Whilst performing on the show in October 2017, Alexandra broke down in tears as she paid tribute to her mum after winning three tens and a nine for her jive to Tina Turner’s Proud Mary. Alexandra and Gorka later came in as runners-up in the series 15 final.

Strictly judge Len Goodman’s death

Beloved judge and Strictly legend Len Goodman, best known for his catchphrase “SEVEN!”, sadly passed away in April last year. Len died in a hospice after a “short illness”, reported to be bone cancer.

The star was diagnosed with cancer twice previously.

Len sadly died last year (Credit: Cover Images)

Robert Webb had to have an ‘urgent’ consultation with a heart specialist

Comedian Robert Webb’s previous heart surgery interfered with his stint on the show in 2021. Before starring on the programme, Robert had reportedly had to have ’emergency’ heart surgery to ‘save’ his life.

It came after a doctor predicted heart failure when he discovered Robert had an undiagnosed heart murmur and a birth defect to his Mitral Valve (one of four valves that keeps the blood flowing in the heart in the right direction). His condition later caused Robert to have to bow out of the show.

Robert explained at the time: “I had begun to feel symptoms that led me to seek an urgent consultation with my heart specialist, and it was her view that it would be better for the sake of my health to step back from the show.”

Strictly: Kelly Brook pulled out of the series after her father’s death

TV personality Kelly Brook pulled out of the contest in 2007, after her father, Kenneth, lost his battle to cancer at the age of 57.

The BBC said at the time: “Sadly Kelly Brook has taken the decision to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing following the loss of her father this week.

“Kelly has done some training as she had hoped to continue with the show in his memory. However, understandably she has found it too difficult.”

Sir Bruce Forsyth lost his battle with bronchial pneumonia

Strictly’s legendary host Sir Bruce Forsyth passed away in 2017 after suffering from bronchial pneumonia (a type of pneumonia that inflames the lungs).

Strictly legend Bruce Forsyth died in 2017 (Credit: Cover Images)

His former co-host Tess Daly paid tribute to him at the time, gushing: “From the moment we met, Bruce and I did nothing but laugh our way through a decade of working together on Strictly Come Dancing.

“I will never forget his generosity, his brilliant sense of humour and his drive to entertain.”

