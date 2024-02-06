Shirley Ballas admits ‘behind my smile is still a broken heart’ in sad message

Star of Strictly Shirley Ballas shared a touching tribute to her brother David on what would have been his 65th birthday.

The professional dancer previously opened up that her older sibling suffered from depression. He tragically took his own life in 2003.

Shirley’s brother died in 2003 (Credit: YouTube)

‘Behind my smile is still a broken heart that I don’t think will ever repair’

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (February 5), Shirley shared numerous photos of her brother and a photo of his daughter, Mary.

“Today would have been my darling brother David’s 65th birthday,” Shirley wrote in her caption. “David, I miss you so very very much. Behind my smile is still a broken heart that I don’t think will ever repair. But our darling mum, @markballas and @mischiefminky talk about you every single day.”

Referring to his daughter, Mary, Shirley said she is “doing amazingly well”.

She continued: “We know you’re looking down on her feeling so proud. She’s engaged now to a phenomenally kind man, I know you would love him. Mark is a dad, Mum is now a great grandmother and I’m a grandma. Can you believe it? Banksi is beautiful and I know you’d just adore him.”

Shirley stated that her brother “will always be in our thoughts”. She added that she feels “you are with me each and every day and I believe you’re watching over us with that beautiful heart of yours”.

“Till we meet again David. I love you so very very much,” she concluded the post.

For anyone suffering from suicidal thoughts, Shirley alarmed her followers that charity organisations Suicide&Co and Campaign Against Living Miserably are here to help.

Fans send Shirley ‘so much love’

Following her tribute, fans took to the comments section to send Shirley their love.

“God bless your brother Shirley, sending you & your family so much love,” one user wrote.

“Such beautiful photos. He lives forever in your heart,” another person shared.

“These words are lovely about your late brother Shirley and memorial pictures,” a third remarked.

“Sending big hugs Shirley xxx,” a fourth commented.

