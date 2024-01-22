Shirley Ballas throws doubt on Strictly return as she eyes up I’m A Celebrity

She’s been head judge on Strictly Come Dancing since 2017 after taking over from the late Len Goodman – but now Shirley Ballas has casted doubt over her future on the BBC show as she eyes up a rival programme.

In a new interview, the 63-year-old hinted she’s open to a new career opportunity. Speaking to the Daily Star and other press, she said: “Oh I want to do SAS: Who Dares Wins, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

“I want a man to scream in my face because I’ve had that all my life. I think that could kind of be fun.”

Shirley Ballas has casted doubt over her Strictly return (Credit: ITV)

Shirley Ballas throws doubt on Strictly return

She continued: “I like anything that’s jungle-orientated or anything that means I have to put wellington boots on and gets you out there, out on the moors. Not so much the glitz and the glamour because even though I have it on Strictly, I’ve had it all my life.”

And when asked if she had been approached to do any of the shows, she teased: “Maybe.”

If Shirley was to join the I’m A Celebrity line-up, it would mean she would have to take some time away from the BBC dancing show as the two shows overlap.

She’s been head judge on the BBC show since 2017 (Credit: BBC)

Shirley brands The Masked Singer a ‘career highlight’

It comes after her stint on The Masked Singer, where she was unveiled as Rat.

Shirley left viewers stunned when she was unmasked during the third episode of the ITV show.

“How did I not guess Rat was @ShirleyBallas!? One of my favourite people on TV! I actually thought the accent was someone doing a Shirley Ballas impression! The singing voice was so different. Well done Shirley – Rat was fantastic,” one wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another said: “Shirley Ballas on Masked Singer I was not expecting that.”

Someone else said: “Well I would have never guessed Shirley Ballas!”

Shirley as Rat on The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

A fourth fan shared: “This is the most shook I’ve ever been at #maskedsingeruk. I thought that was Mel Giedroyc 10000%.”

Opening up about her time on the show, Shirley described it as “the highlight of her career”.

She told RadioTimes.com and other press: “I have to say I’ve had many experiences. That’s by far the highlight of my career.

“I enjoyed every minute of it. And I am desperately wanting them to give me the rat so I can stuff him and put him in a corner in my house because he is family for me now.”

Read more: Shirley Ballas brands Giovanni Pernice a ‘gentleman’ as she addresses Amanda Abbington drama: ‘You know what you’re getting into with Strictly’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.