Shirley Ballas brands Giovanni Pernice a ‘gentleman’ as she addresses Amanda Abbington drama: ‘You know what you’re getting into with Strictly’

Shirley Ballas has spoken out on the Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington drama.

The Strictly dancer has been embroiled in some drama the past few weeks amid claims Amanda Abbington developed PTSD from her time on the show. Amanda was partnered with Gio during the 2023 series – and she dramatically quit in week five, citing medical reasons.

Since then, rumours have swirled about an alleged feud with Giovanni. However, neither have directly addressed it. But this week, show judge Shirley Ballas appeared to address the claims – and she’s insisted that the Italian pro is an “absolute gentleman”.

Amanda claims her Strictly experience with Giovanni left her suffering with PTSD (Credit: BBC)

Shirley Ballas on Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington ‘feud’

Appearing on Lorraine on Monday (January 15) Shirley spoke about her recent unmasking on The Masked Singer, as Rat. And the topic of Strictly soon popped up, in particular Giovanni and Amanda.

I’ve known Giovanni for many years and he’s a splendid teacher.

“We’ve heard all this stuff about Giovanni,” said Lorraine Kelly, referring to the drama. She added: “The professionals they do want to win don’t they, and they want to get the best out of their partner.”

Shirley replied: “I’ve known Giovanni for many years and he’s a splendid teacher. And my only ever experience with him is that of an absolute gentleman. He serves the show well and gives 100%.”

Shirley gushed over Giovanni amid the drama (Credit: ITV)

Giovanni Pernice is a ‘gentleman’ says Shirley

Lorraine then chimed in and quipped: “Sometimes the partnerships just don’t work.”

Shirley said back: “Yes, but on this show [The Masked Singer] and Strictly, they are tough shows when you sign up for a show like that. You kind of know what you’re getting into, it’s been on the screens for 20 years.”

Amanda quit the show in week five (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni thanks fans for their support

At the start of January, it was claimed that Giovanni’s “full-on methods” left Amanda suffering with PTSD. She has also reportedly requested the footage from their rehearsals.

Following the accusations, Giovanni finally responded last week after remaining tight-lipped. Taking to his Instagram, the Italian dancer shared a positive note in response to the negativity.

“One week today we open LET ME ENTERTAIN YOU. We’re working hard but is going to be epic,” he wrote of his own stage show. Addressing the elephant in the room, Giovanni then added: “I just wanted to take a moment to thank everyone who has sent messages of support over the last week – I really truly appreciate it – thank you thank you thank you.”

