Masked Singer fans stunned as Shirley Ballas unveiled as Rat: ‘This is the most shook I’ve ever been’

Viewers of The Masked Singer were left stunned as the identity of Rat was revealed tonight (January 13).

This evening’s show saw Strictly judge Shirley Ballas unmasked during series five’s third episode. She landed herself in the bottom two alongside Dippy Egg, who the panel chose to save.

While fans of the guessing game are good at guessing the celebrities’ identities, they were left completely shocked as Shirley, 63, was completely off their radar.

Even the panel wasn’t able to guess Rat correctly. For their final guesses, they went with the likes of Jodie Comer, Claire Sweeney, Jodie Whittaker, and Kerry Katona.

Masked Singer: Rat revealed

“SHIRLEY?!” panelist Johnathan Ross said while in shock. “How did we not get Shirley Ballas?”

While also speechless over the reveal, Davina McCall admitted she was thrown off by Shirley’s accents underneath the mask.

Opening up about the panel’s guesses, Shirley stated she was “flattered,” insisting that some of their guesses impressed her.

One of Shirley’s clues was linked to the tattoos on her backside. While revealing that she got a boyfriend’s name inked on her, Shirley joked, “I’m not sure that was a good idea.”

Keeping her identity not figured out, Davina added: “None of us got you so well done!”

How viewers reacted to Shirley Ballas

While Shirley was unmasked viewers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express how shocked they were.

“How did I not guess Rat was @ShirleyBallas!? One of my favourite people on TV! I actually thought the accent was someone doing a Shirley Ballas impression! The singing voice was so different. Well done Shirley – Rat was fantastic,” one user wrote.

“Shirley Ballas on masked singer I was not expecting that,” another person shared.

“Well I would have never guessed Shirley Ballas!” a third remarked.

“This is the most shook I’ve ever been at #maskedsingeruk i thought that was Mel Giedroyc 10000%,” a fourth fan shared.

During week one, iconic singer Dionne Warwick was revealed as Weather. The following week, Pointless host Alexander Armstrong was unmasked as Chicken Caeser.

The Masked Singer UK continues next Saturday (January 20) from 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

