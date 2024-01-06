Every single theory on The Masked Singer characters – from Big Foot and Maypole

The Masked Singer UK is back – and we’re *already* pulling our hair out over who could be behind the masks!

The ITV show returned for its brand new series last week – and is back on screens for another 60 minutes of wackiness on Saturday (January 6).

As usual, for the new series, 12 celebs are taking to the stage to show off their vocal chops. And in a bid to not get recognised, the famous faces will be dressed in the craziest of get-ups. Desperate to suss them out, the celeb panelists Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross, are then tasked to find out who is behind the costume .

So far we’ve had the likes of Big Foot, Maypole, Dippy Egg, Rat and Cricket step up the mic.

And now, fans reckon the latest line-up includes the likes of an Emmerdale hunk, a chart-topping pop star and even a a celeb who has *previously* been on the show…

Viewers think they’ve sussed Maypole’s identity (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer UK: Maypole

Maypole got the crowd on their feet when they performed last week on The Masked Singer. During their debut last week, she belted out a rendition of P!nk’s Never Gonna Dance Again.

Clues included potential links to Eurovision, a possibly fake American accent and wanting to break free. There was also a mention of her being a doll, as well as her being born in “the year of Orwell”.

And over on a Reddit forum, fans are certain the character is in fact Melody Thornton, a pop star best known for being in The Pussycat Dolls. Melody has even won the Australian version of The Masked Singer in 2022.

Melody has previously won the Aus version of the show (Credit: ITV)

The eagle-eyed fan penned: “I am a massive fan of TMS and I am sure I know who Maypole is!!! MAYPOLE IS MELODY THORNTON!!

“Clues that relate: Year of Orwell – She was born in 1984. She was a member of The Pussycat Dolls. Silver medal – she was Mirrorball on Masked Singer AU- a completely silver costume TV Screens. She has done ITV shows before such as Dancing On Ice. South West – She played Cinderella in New Wimbledon Theatre- Which Is In South West London Ball – She was MirrorBALL Also the voice matches!”

Fans have been left scratching their head (Credit: ITV)

Big Foot

The lovable hairball stepped on stage last weekend to perform Moana’s track You’re Welcome. Bigfoot also dropped a series of clues about their mystery true identity.

Clues included mentions of nature, camping and the woods. Another clue also referenced Top Gear and a sitcom called Episodes.

The show followed a British husband-and-wife who travel to Hollywood to write a comedy TV show. Stars of the show included Friends’ Matt LeBlanc and Stephen Mangan.

Fans think a Friends star could be behind the mask (Credit: BBC)

Now, fans reckon it’ll be none other than Friends legend Matt LeBlanc. On X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “Big Foot – Matt Le Blanc.” Someone else added: “Is Big Foot, Matt LeBlanc?”

Meanwhile, a third quipped: “BIGFOOT Is In Top Gear Tonight @MaskedSingerUK Matt LeBlanc friends.”

Dippy Egg is a firm favourite (Credit: ITV)

Masked Singer: Dippy Egg

Dippy Egg has become a firm favourite on the show so far. For their first performance, they belted out Daydream Believer by The Monkees. Now, fans reckon the person behind the mask is Emmerdale legend Kelvin Fletcher, who played Andy Sugden.

As for why they think this, one of their clues was that the mystery person “works with animals”. This could be a nod to his life, and new TV show, about moving to a farm.

Kelvin could be behind Dippy Egg (Credit: ITV)

The former Emmerdale actor swapped Manchester for the countryside back in 2021 and moved himself and his family to a 120-acre family farm in the Peak District.

On X, one person said: “Kelvin Fletcher is dippy egg.” Someone else agreed and penned: “Dippy egg is Kelvin Fletcher!”

Rat’s performance got people on their feet (Credit: ITV)

Rat

When Rat performed they sang along to the Vengaboys classic Boom Boom Boom! And one of the biggest clues was the detection of a Liverpudlian accent.

As for the other clues, there were references to DIY and cleaning, from their tool kit to the “out of service” laundrette sign.

Fans think it could be Claire Sweeney (Credit: ITV)

When thinking about presenters who have fronted home renovation series, guest judge Charlie Simpson claimed it could be Claire Sweeney. Fans will recall Claire hosted the interior design show 60 Minute Makeover for a decade between 2004 and 2014.

Viewers also think the same as Charlie. On X, one person said: “Rat no idea, having a guess at Claire Sweeney because of the early morning reference (Big Breakfast).” Someone else said: “Claire Sweeney – 60 minute makeover.”

Fans reckon they know who Cricket is (Credit: ITV)

Cricket

Wacky character Cricket performed Place Your Hands by Reef on The Masked Singer stage. Before their performance though, Cricket spoke about being a “big hitter”.

They also noted how their scores “aren’t just about cricket”.

With these hints, fans reckon the real identity is Simon Webbe from Blue. “Cricket is Simon Webbe off Blue surely?!” while another added: “Cricket = Simon Webbe.”

The Blue singer could be behind the mask (Credit: BBC)

A third chimed in and mused: “Scores are not just about cricket’ is that Strictly scores? Cricket sounds like Simon Webbe!” As fans will know, Simon appeared on the Strictly Christmas special back in 2011.

The Masked Singer UK airs Saturday (January 6) from 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

