Strictly star Giovanni Pernice finally addresses Amanda Abbington PTSD drama

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has shared a statement after claims his former dance partner Amanda Abbington is suffering from PTSD.

During last year’s Strictly, Giovanni was paired with Sherlock actress Amanda and they were praised for their successful routines. However, headlines suggested they weren’t getting along behind the scenes.

During week five, Amanda suddenly dropped out of the competition for “personal reasons”.

Then, earlier this week, it was claimed that Pernice’s “full-on methods” left her suffering with PTSD. She has also reportedly requested the footage from their rehearsals.

Giovanni thanks fans for their support

Following the accusations, Giovanni has finally responded after remaining tight-lipped. Taking to his Instagram, the Italian dancer shared a positive note in response to the negativity.

“One week today we open LET ME ENTERTAIN YOU. We’re working hard but is going to be epic,” he wrote of his own stage show.

Addressing the elephant in the room, Giovanni then added: “I just wanted to take a moment to thank everyone who has sent messages of support over the last week – I really truly appreciate it – thank you thank you thank you.”

Strictly fans rally behind Giovanni: ‘We are all behind you’

The post up 30,000 likes and over 1,400 comments. Amongst those who liked the post were Strictly judges, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas.

, Giovanni received floods of support from his 1 million followers.

“Proud to support you Gio! No one believes the crap that has been spouted! We all know you to be an incredibly, hard-working, passionate, wonderful, kind and endlessly talented human being!” one user wrote.

“Don’t ever change. You are amazing, dedicated, passionate and the best! Sending love and support and hugs- keeping a big one in reserve for opening night,” another person shared.

“You will always have my support Gio, you are an amazing dancer and a decent human being. Ignore the stupid comments. We are all behind you,” a third remarked.

“You are absolutely the best. We’ve got your back x,” a fourth fan commented.

