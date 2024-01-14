Amanda Abbington ‘sent death threats’ amid Giovanni Pernice fallout as she’s left ‘fuming’ over Strictly tour ‘snub’

After Giovanni Pernice broke his silence earlier this week, thanking fans for their support, his ex Strictly partner Amanda Abbington has now given her first interview since exiting the show.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Amanda had been diagnosed with PTSD following her stint in the show. Now she has opened up about the diagnosis, and revealed she’s been sent death threats as a result.

Meanwhile, there are also claims that Amanda feels she’s been “snubbed” by Strictly bosses for failing to land a spot on the tour.

Amanda and Giovanni exited the 2023 series of Strictly in week five, citing medical reasons. Since then, rumours have swirled about an alleged feud with Giovanni. However, neither have directly addressed it.

Amanda Abbington on post-Strictly PTSD and death threats

Amanda told The Sun she wanted to thank fans who had been “so kind and lovely and supportive this past week”. However, it seems not everyone has rallied round Amanda following her PTSD diagnosis.

I’m very sorry that people felt the need to send me death threats, threaten my children and bring up my past, healthy relationship with an ex-partner as an ­indicator of my current mental health.

“I was diagnosed with mild PTSD after Strictly for several reasons and I told a few people about that, in the utmost confidence, among other things that were happening in my life at the time both professionally and personally,” she said.

Amanda then added: “I’m very sorry that people felt the need to send me death threats, threaten my children and bring up my past, healthy relationship with an ex-partner as an ­indicator of my current mental health. I wish those people well.”

The father of Amanda’s children is Hollywood actor Martin Freeman. She’s now engaged to BGT star Jonathan Goodwin.

Giovanni Pernice broke his silence this week over the Amanda Abbbington drama (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly tour blow for Amanda Abbington following Giovanni drama

However, with the Strictly tour kicking off next week, there have been more rumours in the press about Amanda. It’s claimed that she was keen to take part in the tour. However, she hasn’t landed a slot and, as a result, it’s claimed she’s feeling “snubbed”.

According to The Mirror, a source said: “Amanda made it clear she was desperate to have a slot. It was a real blow for her and she was fuming. She felt snubbed.”

ED! has contacted reps for Amanda and the BBC for comment.

