Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez has landed himself a new job – fans are concerned he could be leaving the show.

Gorka has served as a professional dancer on Strictly since Series 14 in 2016. Despite never taking home the glitterball trophy, he has finished as runner-up with Alexandra Burke, Maisie Smith, and Helen Skelton.

Last year, the Spanish dancer was partnered up with radio host Nikita Kanda but was eliminated second.

Gorka will be a judge on the Spanish version of Strictly

While 2023 wasn’t his most successful year on Strictly, Gorka is entering 2024 with a bang, announcing he will be a judge on the Spanish version of the show, Bailando con las Estrellas.

Sharing the news on his Instagram page, Gorka wrote: “I finally can share the news that I will be one of the Judges in the Spanish version of Strictly “Bailando con las Estrellas” @bailandoest.”

“So excited to back in Spain and doing the show that changed my whole life and excited to be sat on the other side of the floor this time even if I am not sure I will be able to hold myself and not dance.”

The show will kick off this Saturday (January 13).

Fans are concerned Gorka might be leaving

It has been rumoured a few times that Gorka might be leaving Strictly. Due to the show’s grueling schedule, there have been concerns that he might depart from the show to spend more time with his family.

After welcoming a daughter, Mia, in July 2019, he and his fiance, Gemma Atkinson, had a son, Thiago Thomas, in July.

With a new job announced, this has caused more speculation with fans.

“Congrats Broski! Will you still dance on UK’s Strictly? I’m so proud of what you’ve achieved so far?” one user wrote.

“Well deserved but please don’t leave SCD,” another person shared.

“Congratulations xxx please tell me this doesn’t interfere with Strictly?” a third questioned.

“So pleased for you but I hope it won’t take you away from the UK version and we’ll see you back on the dance floor in September,” a fourth commented.

