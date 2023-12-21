Strictly star Gorka Marquez hoping to stay on the show in 2024: ‘It’s not my decision’

Gorka Marquez has addressed his future on Strictly Come Dancing, as rumours continue to swirl that he will quit.

Recently, the 33-year-old professional dancer hosted a candid, “Ask Me Anything” Q&A on his Instagram story – and his future on the show was put under scrutiny.

Gorka Marquez revealed he would love to be a part of Strictly’s next series (Credit: ITV)

Gorka Marquez revealed his Strictly plans

One of his fans asked: “Are you returning to Strictly Come Dancing next year as a professional dancer Gorka?”

“I get asked this a lot! I hope so,” Gorka replied.

He added: “It’s not my decision but I would love to. It’s the best show on TV and I’m grateful to have the chance to be a small part of it.”

Gorka made it to the final of the competition last year with Helen Skelton. However, this year, he was paired up with Nikita Kanda – and the duo were second out.

Speaking in the third and final episode of Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens, Gorka hinted he could quit the show. He returned to rehearsals, not long after the birth of son Thiago.

“It’s quite heart-breaking, you know, to have to leave again a few days after Gemma gives birth and not be at home,” he said at the time. “In my head, it makes me think I want to quit and just be at home for the next three months. But at the same time, I need to do my job and work.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@gorka_marquez)

Gorka answers more questions

Elsewhere in the Q&A, Gorka revealed who he’d wanted to see win Strictly 2023. “Any of them. I think the three couples deserved it in their own way,” he said.

He added: “But beyond dance the 3 are amazing people. So I was happy with the outcome. The only real winners is dance and the amazing final we all witnessed that night.”

Corrie star Ellie Leach, of course, ended up winning the show.

Gorka will be back on the ballroom floor on Christmas Day, dancing with Sugababe Keisha Buchanan in the Christmas special.

Read more: Strictly fans fear Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez may exit after 2023 series

The Strictly Christmas special airs on Christmas Day at 4.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.