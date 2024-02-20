All of Robin Windsor’s Strictly partners and their reactions to his death

Robin Windsor was a firm favourite on Strictly among both the show’s stars and its fans and news of his death has left many heartbroken.

The dancer’s death was confirmed on Tuesday. Dance company Burn the Floor shared a statement to its Facebook page.

Robin first appeared on Strictly in 2010. During that time, he had a string of partners – both on the main show and for some of its specials.

Here’s all of Robin’s partners over the years and their reactions – if any yet – to his death.

Robin Windsor’s Strictly partners: Patsy Kensit – 2010

During his first year on Strictly, Robin danced with EastEnders star Patsy Kensit.

The pair were eliminated eighth.

Patsy hasn’t yet commented on Robin’s death publicly.

Anita danced with Robin on the 2011 edition of Strictly (Credit: INFphoto.com)

Anita Dobson – 2011

Robin danced with actress Anita Dobson in 2011.

I remember meeting Robin and I felt so lucky I was dancing with Robin.

They were eliminated eighth.

However, former EastEnders star Anita hasn’t yet commented on Robin’s death either.

Susanna Reid paid tribute to Robin Windsor today (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid – 2011 special

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid danced with Robin on the Strictly Children In Need special back in 2011.

Today she was overcome with emotion as she paid tribute to the dancer on GMB as the news of his death broke. Susanna said: “I remember meeting Robin and I felt so lucky I was dancing with Robin. I knew how special he was.

“He was an absolutely remarkable dancer, incredibly strong, so creative, he was just so enthusiastic about dancing. I just adored him.”

Susanna added: “He was the most incredible personality. As soon as I danced with him there was something really special about it.”

Lisa Riley – 2012

Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley was one of the first stars to speak out on Robin’s death and pay tribute. She was paired with Robin on the 2012 series of Strictly. They were eliminated 10th.

Alongside a collage of photos of them together, she said on Instagram: “My bestie, my Robin, my angel…now our forever angel, who is loved, will always be loved, forever in my heart.”

Meanwhile, she added: “My very broken heart, I love you, shine your beautiful, electric energy from heaven. SHINE IN PEACE.”

Robin and Deborah were paired on the 2013 edition of Strictly (Credit: Photo by Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock)

Deborah Meaden – 2013

In 2013, Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden danced with Robin. The pair became eliminated fourth.

At the time of writing, Deborah hasn’t yet spoken out publicly about Robin’s death.

However, just last month, she had commented on his Instagram post as he was travelling South Africa. Underneath a post of Robin smiling, she wrote: “Hello my lovely… looks like you are having an awesome time. Are you still in SA? My parents are in Cape Town.. you should swing by?”

At the time, Robin replied: “I get to Cape Town 27th. I’m trying to change my flight home so I can stay a couple of days – will drop them an email. Having THEEE best time.”

Alison danced with Robin on the 2015 Strictly Christmas special (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond – 2015 Christmas special

This Morning star Alison Hammond also previously danced with Robin during Strictly’s 2015 Christmas special. She broke her silence on the daytime show today via a statement.

Hosts Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle read out Alison‘s words. She said: “I’ve just heard the very sad news about Robin’s passing.

“I’m completely heartbroken. He was one of the nicest people to work with and so much fun to be around. I had the pleasure of dancing with him for the Strictly Christmas special and they were such special times.”

Meanwhile, she concluded the statement: “My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

