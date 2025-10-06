Following this weekend’s first Strictly elimination, it seems there is a new favourite to win – and it’s good news for George Clarke. However, not so much for Lewis Cope, who previously faced backlash from viewers due to his performing background.

Last night (October 5), Amy Dowden and Thomas Skinner were announced as the first couple voted off. They faced the bottom two alongside Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova.

As the competition gets tighter, more dark horses continue to emerge. Previously, former Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope was an immediate frontrunner and favourite to win.

However, according to bookies at SportsCasting, he has been replaced.

George and Alexis are favourite to win (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star George Clarke favourite to win

After performing a paso doble and topping the leaderboard, social media personality George Clarke and Alexis Warr are favourite to win with odds of 6/4.

“George Clarke continues to tighten his grip on favouritism after another strong performance. His powerful Paso Doble to ‘Game of Survival’ scored 30 with the judges and helped shorten his odds even further to 6/4. He’s looking like the one to beat,” Shane Orton exclusively told ED!

Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington are currently in second place (4/1). Meanwhile, Lewis Cope has slipped to third (9/2).

“Ellie Goldstein also had a bounce-back week with a touching waltz to Your Song by Ellie Goulding. It wasn’t just about the score but the routine tugged at the heartstrings of the nation and saw her backed into 14/1 as public support poured in,” Shane continued.

“Elsewhere, Vicky Pattison (4/1), Lewis Cope (9/2), and Karen Carney (6/1) remain firmly in the mix after solid outings, while Amber Davies impressed again with a lively samba to ‘Bam Bam’ keeping her well in contention at 10/1.”

Ross King is currently tipped to be the next to leave (Credit: BBC)

Huge blow for Ross King

On the flip side, it’s bad news for Lorraine Hollywood reporter Ross King, who is the current favourite to leave this Sunday (October 12) with odds of 6/4.

“Chris Robshaw is close behind at 7/4 following his dance-off appearance. Stefan Dennis remains in danger at 6/1. With all three yet to find their stride on the leaderboard, they’ll need a strong public vote to stay in the running,” Shane said.

“Tom Skinner and Amy Dowden bowed out of the competition in emotional fashion on Sunday night after losing the judges’ vote to Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova. Despite Tom’s struggles with public support, many viewers were saddened to see Amy leave, with the pair’s exit prompting an outpouring of affection for the much-loved professional dancer.”

Read more: Strictly 2025 cast warned of ‘shock eliminations’: ‘It’s going to be tough’

So who are you backing to win the 2025 series of Strictly Come Dancing? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!