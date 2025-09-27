Fans of Strictly were divided tonight (September 27) after contestant Lewis Cope topped the leaderboard.

The former Emmerdale star, 30, is competing with partner Kayta Jones, 36. During their first dance of the series, the pair performed a jive to Get Ready by The Temptations.

The energetic performance proved Lewis had some serious moves, especially for week one. The actor was so impressive in fact, he received seven’s across the board from the judges and immediately went to the top of the leaderboard with a score of 28, which is a rare achievement so early on.

Lewis and Katya topped the leaderboard after their dance (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Lewis Cope divides viewers

Outside of acting, Lewis has lots of performing experience. As a child, he starred in the West End production of Billy Elliot the Musical.

In 2013, he also became the runner-up on dance series Got to Dance.

Due to this, viewers felt it was “unfair” that Lewis was able to outshine other performers who had no experience.

“Lewis is too good. No surprise since he’s a trained dancer though,” one user wrote on X.

“Come on, this really is unfair?!” another person shared.

“I feel this chap may have an unfair advantage,” a third remarked.

“Yes, Lewis and Katya were brilliant, but again Lewis has got dance experience. Why do they have to keep doing this every year? I thought they’re supposed to be beginners, but he isn’t,” a fourth said.

“The only issue I have with contestants having previous dance experience is when they try to pretend otherwise. They talk about Lewis being Billy Elliot as a kid but don’t mention he was a finalist on Got To Dance,” a fifth observed.

Fans were divided over Lewis’ experience (Credit: BBC)

‘Think we’ve just seen the winner!’

Just like the judges, many Strictly viewers were incredibly impressed with Lewis’s first dance.

“7 is good for week 1. Lewis going in the right direction,” one person said.

“28 in week 1? Yeah Lewis is going FAR,” another insisted.

“Think we’ve just seen the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2025 – Lewis!” a third predicted.

“Kinda obsessed with Lewis,” a fourth viewer shared.

