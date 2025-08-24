Inside the cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2025’s net worths – shocking star worth £30m to influencer’s jaw-dropping fortune

The ballroom is back and glitzier than ever as Strictly Come Dancing 2025 has unveiled a cast packed with celebs from all walks of life, and varying bank balances.

From ex-footballers with multi-million-pound property empires to beloved soap stars and social media sensations, here’s an in-depth look at the stars set to swap the spotlight for the samba, and what they’re reportedly worth.

Footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is the wealthiest star hitting the dancefloor this year (Credit: BBC)

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Net Worth: £30 million

Occupation: Footballer

The former footballer is the richest celebrity on this year’s show. Known for his stints on the pitch with clubs like Chelsea, Leeds United, and Middlesbrough, Jimmy has since carved out a lucrative post-football career.

Off the pitch, he’s built a property empire valued at nearly £30 million. One of his companies, Caasa Homes Ltd, holds real estate worth £17.3 million. Another recently acquired a £4 million property in the upscale Surrey area of Oxshott.

“Swapping the pitch for the ballroom is certainly not something I’ve done before,” Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said. “But I’m looking forward to tackling a fun challenge!”

He’s expected to earn around £80,000 for his time on the show, with an additional £100,000 prize if he waltzes away with the Glitterball.

Businessman Thomas Skinner has an impressive net worth of £13 million (Credit: Cover Images)

Thomas Skinner

Net Worth: £13 million

Occupation: Businessman

Businessman and TV personality Thomas Skinner is worth an estimated £13 million.

Thomas built his fortune through mattress company Bosh Beds and social media endorsements. He’s also behind The Fluffy Pillow Company and has dipped his toes into real estate investments and API services.

However, his inclusion sparked backlash due to his public support of Donald Trump and friendship with JD Vance, Trump’s VP running mate.

Thomas said of his Strictly debut: “I’ve never danced in my life (other than at weddings) but I’m ready to graft and of course have a laugh. Bring on the sequins, sambas and most importantly, the BOSH to the ballroom!”

Dani Dyer is one of the wealthiest Love Island stars (Credit: Cover Images)

Dani Dyer

Net Worth: £7.1 million

Occupation: Influencer

Since winning Love Island in 2018, Dani Dyer has turned reality TV fame into financial success. With multiple brand partnerships, a podcast with her father, Danny Dyer, and property rentals, Dani has an estimated net worth of £7.1 million.

She also reportedly earns up to £16,800 for a single Instagram post and hosts the successful Live And Let Dyers podcast. Dani also owns a company, I Want It, I Got It Ltd.

“It’s just such a fun, magical show,” she said of Strictly. “To be asked to do it was just such an honour.”

Ross King has won an impressive four Emmys (Credit: BBC)

Ross King

Net Worth: £5 million

Occupation: Broadcaster

Veteran broadcaster Ross King is known for his role as ITV’s LA correspondent, regularly appearing on Lorraine and Good Morning Britain. He’s also hosted over 30 TV series and is a four-time Emmy Award winner.

“From the bright lights of Hollywood to the glittering ballroom, it’s a dream come true,” he gushed. With an estimated net worth of £5 million, Ross brings a wealth of TV experience to the dance floor.

Stefan Dennis has starred on Australian soap Neighbours for four decades (Credit: Cover Images)

Stefan Dennis

Net Worth: £5 million

Occupation: Actor

Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis joins the line-up with a reported net worth of £5 million. Known for playing Paul Robinson for nearly 40 years, Stefan has also appeared in River City, The Bill, and West End productions.

His 1989 single Don’t It Make You Feel Good even charted in the UK Top 20.

Stefan says he’s excited to leave his comfort zone. “I’m looking forward to the sparkle and reaching for the sky.”

Vicky Pattison made a name for herself on Geordie Shore (Credit: Cover Images)

Vicky Pattison

Net Worth: £5 million

Occupation: Reality star

Reality TV royalty Vicky Pattison, best known from Geordie Shore and I’m A Celebrity, has an estimated fortune of £5 million.

By 2021, she’d already earned her first million from Instagram sponsorships and TV deals.

She said: “I am not a natural dancer! However, it’s such an amazing opportunity for me to step out of my comfort zone.”

Actress Alex Kingston is best known for her roles on Doctor Who and ER (Credit: Cover Images)

Alex Kingston

Net Worth: £4.6 million

Occupation: Actress

Beloved Doctor Who and ER actress Alex Kingston reportedly has a net worth of £4.6 million.

Speaking about joining the show, Alex said it was fellow actor Sarah Hadland who inspired her. “I just thought, I’m in my 60s, just go for it.”

Her earnings come from decades in film, theatre and television, including Arrow, A Discovery of Witches, and 2024’s The Killer’s Game.

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is the second Gladiator to hit the Strictly ballroom (Credit: Loughborough University/YouTube)

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey

Net Worth: £3.9 million

Occupation: Olympian

Sprinter turned Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey boasts a reported net worth of £3.9 million. A two-time Olympian and European gold medallist, Harry now also plays Nitro on the rebooted Gladiators.

On Strictly, Harry said, “I’ll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor. Let’s hope I’m as quick picking up the routines as I am on the track!”

Balvinder plays Suki on Eastenders (Credit: Cover Images)

Balvinder Sopal

Net Worth: £1 million

Occupation: Actress

EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal, known for playing Suki Panesar, has an estimated net worth of £1 million.

A former ballroom and Latin hobbyist, Balvinder said, “It is about telling the story with your feet, with your body, and not speaking. It’ll be like learning a new language, I think!”

She plans to juggle Strictly rehearsals with her EastEnders role.

Ellie has made her fortune from modelling (Credit: Cover Images)

Ellie Goldstein

Net Worth: £500,000 – £1 million

Occupation: Model

Model and disability advocate Ellie Goldstein made history in 2023 as the first model with Down syndrome on the cover of British Vogue.

Ellie said: “It’s a show I’ve loved watching for so long. Let the Strictly journey begin!”

Her reported net worth is between £500,000 and £1 million from modelling contracts, book deals, and endorsements.

While no longer a part of the soap, Lewis found fame on Emmerdale (Credit: BBC)

Lewis Cope

Net Worth: £370,000

Occupation: Actor

Lewis is best known for playing Nicky Milligan, the live‑in nanny in ITV’s long-running soap Emmerdale, a role he held from late 2022 into 2024.

While playing the part, he was nominated for the Rising Star Award at the 2023 National Television Awards, as well as Best Newcomer at the Inside Soap Awards.

“I’m so excited to be swapping the Dales for the dance floor and joining this year’s Strictly Come Dancing,” he said. “I’ve always been a fan of the show and cannot wait to get started!”

Influencer George Clarke has over 600,000 subscribers on YouTube [Credit: Splash News]

George Clarke

Net Worth: £250,000

Occupation: YouTuber

Online comedy sensation George Clarke is the youngest contestants on this year’s roster, with a net worth estimated at around £250,000.

“I’ve got no idea what I’m doing,” George admitted. “But I’m excited to get stuck in.”

Karen Carney is swapping her football boots for dance shoes (Credit: Cover Images)

Karen Carney

Net Worth: Unknown

Occupation: Footballer

With over 144 England caps, former professional footballer and sports broadcaster Karen Carney has a legendary career in women’s football. While her net worth isn’t publicly known, her influence in the sport is undeniable.

“It really is a dream come true,” she said of joining the show. “I’m such a huge fan of the show. I can’t believe I’m finally getting the chance to take part.”

Chris Robshaw has had a legendary career on the rugby pitch (Credit: Cover Images)

Chris Robshaw

Net Worth: Unknown

Occupation: Rugby caption

Former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw also joins the 2025 lineup. While his current net worth is unclear, Robshaw famously shared that he earned only £4,000 in his first year as a pro.

“This is about as far out of my comfort zone as it gets!” he quipped.

La Voix was a runner-up on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (Credit: Splashnews.com)

La Voix

Net Worth: Unknown

Occupation: Drag queen

Drag performer and singer La Voix joins with an impressive resume, including Britain’s Got Talent, Queen of the Universe, and her own live show. Despite her booked and busy career, her net worth remains unknown.

“Strictly is a national institution and I can’t wait to get started,” the reality star gushed.

La Voix was the runner-up on the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2025 line-up in full as Game of Thrones star Kristian Nairn, Karen Carney and Ross King announced

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.