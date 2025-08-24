Inside the cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2025’s net worths – shocking star worth £30m to influencer’s jaw-dropping fortune

The ballroom is back and glitzier than ever as Strictly Come Dancing 2025 has unveiled a cast packed with celebs from all walks of life, and varying bank balances.
From ex-footballers with multi-million-pound property empires to beloved soap stars and social media sensations, here’s an in-depth look at the stars set to swap the spotlight for the samba, and what they’re reportedly worth.
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
Net Worth: £30 million
Occupation: Footballer
The former footballer is the richest celebrity on this year’s show. Known for his stints on the pitch with clubs like Chelsea, Leeds United, and Middlesbrough, Jimmy has since carved out a lucrative post-football career.
Off the pitch, he’s built a property empire valued at nearly £30 million. One of his companies, Caasa Homes Ltd, holds real estate worth £17.3 million. Another recently acquired a £4 million property in the upscale Surrey area of Oxshott.
“Swapping the pitch for the ballroom is certainly not something I’ve done before,” Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said. “But I’m looking forward to tackling a fun challenge!”
He’s expected to earn around £80,000 for his time on the show, with an additional £100,000 prize if he waltzes away with the Glitterball.
Thomas Skinner
Net Worth: £13 million
Occupation: Businessman
Businessman and TV personality Thomas Skinner is worth an estimated £13 million.
Thomas built his fortune through mattress company Bosh Beds and social media endorsements. He’s also behind The Fluffy Pillow Company and has dipped his toes into real estate investments and API services.
However, his inclusion sparked backlash due to his public support of Donald Trump and friendship with JD Vance, Trump’s VP running mate.
Thomas said of his Strictly debut: “I’ve never danced in my life (other than at weddings) but I’m ready to graft and of course have a laugh. Bring on the sequins, sambas and most importantly, the BOSH to the ballroom!”
Dani Dyer
Net Worth: £7.1 million
Occupation: Influencer
Since winning Love Island in 2018, Dani Dyer has turned reality TV fame into financial success. With multiple brand partnerships, a podcast with her father, Danny Dyer, and property rentals, Dani has an estimated net worth of £7.1 million.
She also reportedly earns up to £16,800 for a single Instagram post and hosts the successful Live And Let Dyers podcast. Dani also owns a company, I Want It, I Got It Ltd.
“It’s just such a fun, magical show,” she said of Strictly. “To be asked to do it was just such an honour.”
Ross King
Net Worth: £5 million
Occupation: Broadcaster
Veteran broadcaster Ross King is known for his role as ITV’s LA correspondent, regularly appearing on Lorraine and Good Morning Britain. He’s also hosted over 30 TV series and is a four-time Emmy Award winner.
“From the bright lights of Hollywood to the glittering ballroom, it’s a dream come true,” he gushed. With an estimated net worth of £5 million, Ross brings a wealth of TV experience to the dance floor.
Stefan Dennis
Net Worth: £5 million
Occupation: Actor
Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis joins the line-up with a reported net worth of £5 million. Known for playing Paul Robinson for nearly 40 years, Stefan has also appeared in River City, The Bill, and West End productions.
His 1989 single Don’t It Make You Feel Good even charted in the UK Top 20.
Stefan says he’s excited to leave his comfort zone. “I’m looking forward to the sparkle and reaching for the sky.”
Vicky Pattison
Net Worth: £5 million
Occupation: Reality star
Reality TV royalty Vicky Pattison, best known from Geordie Shore and I’m A Celebrity, has an estimated fortune of £5 million.
By 2021, she’d already earned her first million from Instagram sponsorships and TV deals.
She said: “I am not a natural dancer! However, it’s such an amazing opportunity for me to step out of my comfort zone.”
Alex Kingston
Net Worth: £4.6 million
Occupation: Actress
Beloved Doctor Who and ER actress Alex Kingston reportedly has a net worth of £4.6 million.
Speaking about joining the show, Alex said it was fellow actor Sarah Hadland who inspired her. “I just thought, I’m in my 60s, just go for it.”
Her earnings come from decades in film, theatre and television, including Arrow, A Discovery of Witches, and 2024’s The Killer’s Game.
Harry Aikines-Aryeetey
Net Worth: £3.9 million
Occupation: Olympian
Sprinter turned Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey boasts a reported net worth of £3.9 million. A two-time Olympian and European gold medallist, Harry now also plays Nitro on the rebooted Gladiators.
On Strictly, Harry said, “I’ll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor. Let’s hope I’m as quick picking up the routines as I am on the track!”
Balvinder Sopal
Net Worth: £1 million
Occupation: Actress
EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal, known for playing Suki Panesar, has an estimated net worth of £1 million.
A former ballroom and Latin hobbyist, Balvinder said, “It is about telling the story with your feet, with your body, and not speaking. It’ll be like learning a new language, I think!”
She plans to juggle Strictly rehearsals with her EastEnders role.
Ellie Goldstein
Net Worth: £500,000 – £1 million
Occupation: Model
Model and disability advocate Ellie Goldstein made history in 2023 as the first model with Down syndrome on the cover of British Vogue.
Ellie said: “It’s a show I’ve loved watching for so long. Let the Strictly journey begin!”
Her reported net worth is between £500,000 and £1 million from modelling contracts, book deals, and endorsements.
Lewis Cope
Net Worth: £370,000
Occupation: Actor
Lewis is best known for playing Nicky Milligan, the live‑in nanny in ITV’s long-running soap Emmerdale, a role he held from late 2022 into 2024.
While playing the part, he was nominated for the Rising Star Award at the 2023 National Television Awards, as well as Best Newcomer at the Inside Soap Awards.
“I’m so excited to be swapping the Dales for the dance floor and joining this year’s Strictly Come Dancing,” he said. “I’ve always been a fan of the show and cannot wait to get started!”
George Clarke
Net Worth: £250,000
Occupation: YouTuber
Online comedy sensation George Clarke is the youngest contestants on this year’s roster, with a net worth estimated at around £250,000.
“I’ve got no idea what I’m doing,” George admitted. “But I’m excited to get stuck in.”
Karen Carney
Net Worth: Unknown
Occupation: Footballer
With over 144 England caps, former professional footballer and sports broadcaster Karen Carney has a legendary career in women’s football. While her net worth isn’t publicly known, her influence in the sport is undeniable.
“It really is a dream come true,” she said of joining the show. “I’m such a huge fan of the show. I can’t believe I’m finally getting the chance to take part.”
Chris Robshaw
Net Worth: Unknown
Occupation: Rugby caption
Former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw also joins the 2025 lineup. While his current net worth is unclear, Robshaw famously shared that he earned only £4,000 in his first year as a pro.
“This is about as far out of my comfort zone as it gets!” he quipped.
La Voix
Net Worth: Unknown
Occupation: Drag queen
Drag performer and singer La Voix joins with an impressive resume, including Britain’s Got Talent, Queen of the Universe, and her own live show. Despite her booked and busy career, her net worth remains unknown.
“Strictly is a national institution and I can’t wait to get started,” the reality star gushed.
La Voix was the runner-up on the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.
Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2025 line-up in full as Game of Thrones star Kristian Nairn, Karen Carney and Ross King announced
So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.