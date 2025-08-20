Diva extraordinaire La Voix is one of the stars announced for this year’s 2025 series of Strictly and sat down for an exclusive interview with Entertainment Daily ahead of the launch.

With the hit show set to kick off next month (September 20), La Voix has more than some dance moves to focus on in the upcoming weeks.

From next month, the former Britain’s Got Talent star will be embarking on their first UK tour, titled The Show Isn’t Over, since competing on Drag Race UK and finishing as runner-up last year. Not to mention, they will also be closing the year by starring in the Jack and the Beanstalk panto at the Wycombe Swan Theatre.

So wow will the 45 year old manage to balance everything at once?

Strictly star La Voix ‘always busy’

“I’m always busy, I’ve always toured. For the past 10 years, I’ve been touring around doing my theatre shows and stuff,” she told ED!.

However, the “physical side” of Strictly is definitely a concern for the experienced performer, real name Christopher Dennis.

“The physical side of this is going to be new for me, the training, and of course, just learning the dance routines. I mean, when I do my theatre shows, I do people like Tina Turner and Cher, so I’ll dance around on the stage and my fans will say: ‘I don’t know how you get away with it!’ But they’ll find out how I get away with it now, quite frankly, they’ll find out whether I’ve been blagging it for years or whether I’m actually good at doing it. It’ll either go one or two ways,” La Voix explained.

The star teased that, for those with tickets to see her on tour – which begins on September 17 at Theatr Clwyd in Mold – they might even receive exclusive backstage gossip from the show.

“I’ll be doing all the live shows for Strictly on a Saturday, and then in the week, I can go to a regional theatre, ask everyone to turn their phones off, and I’ll tell them what’s really happening and Strictly. We’re going to go through all the gossip, all the backstage news, in person,” La Voix added.

La Voix is heading out on tour next month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I’ve got to keep myself in shape’

With a jam-packed schedule ahead of them, La Voix said many things need to be put in place for the next few months.

“For the singing thing, it’s a whole thing from steaming to make sure to drink water to sleep. Sleep is the biggest thing,” she stated.

You don’t want to go on to a show like this that’s so public and fall over, or make an absolute fool of yourself.

“That’s why travelling on long-haul flights is a killer for singers. So I don’t think I’m going to get much sleep, so I might have to do a Mariah [Carey] and record the tour and then just lip sync to myself,” La Voix joked, adding: “I think I’m terrible at doing that, so that would never work.

“I just have to keep myself in shape for the tour. There are only eight dates, but their big venues, you know, Theatre Drury Lane, the Brighton Dome. However, they’re only once a week, so I’ll be absolutely fine.”

‘I’m used to making myself look stupid’

Despite being a natural-born performer, La Voix is nervous about their Strictly experience.

“For me, it’s remembering the steps. You don’t want to go on to a show like this that’s so public and fall over, or make an absolute fool of yourself. I mean, I’m used to making myself look stupid; I’ve been doing it for years. But, I also want to respect the dance form and the fact that people trust in you and want you to take it seriously to learn the Latin dances with the ballroom dancer, and be amazing at it,” she said.

“I just want to make sure that I at least get some of the steps right. I think that’s the worst bit. I’m nervous about getting to the live show and thinking, I really don’t know if I’m going to be able to do this. I want to nail those routines. I don’t know if I will, but I want to do that.”

La Voix eyes up Strictly competition

This year’s line-up is one of its most diverse yet. From EastEnders actor Balvinder Sopal and Neighbours icon Stefan Dennis to influencer Ellie Goldstein and reality star Dani Dyer, the series is expected to be one to remember.

But what does La Voix think of their competition?

“I’ve met them all in person,” she said. “The Gladiator [Harry Aikines-Aryeetey] is huge, his back is broader than my TV.”

La Voix is also eyeing up former Queen of the Jungle Vicky Pattison as a threat. “And, of course, Vicky Pattison, fellow Northeasterner. I’m gonna keep my eye on her because she’s gobby, she’s chatty. My competition might be in her, personality-wise.”

Admitting she’s a determined woman with her eye on the prize, La Voix joked: “We need to bring her down earlier.”

Ellie Goldstein has also impressed La Voix early on. “I watched her do some bits when we had all got together, and she’s great and her energy’s through the roof. She’s like a puppy,” she said.

La Voix is competing on Strictly this year (Credit: BBC)

Advice from Jennifer Saunders

With a career spanning more than 10 years, La Voix revealed that iconic actress Jennifer Saunders offered her advice when she appeared in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie in 2016, which has since helped her along the way.

“With comedy, she told me to always take the risk,” she said. “And I think, whether that’s channelling something like doing Strictly, endless reality shows I throw myself into, even when I’ve not felt like wanting to do them. Taking the risk always pays off, because at least I can live my life with no regrets. Yes, I did Drag Race. Yes, I’m doing Strictly. I did Britain’s Got Talent. You want the TV work, I want the chat shows and the game shows and all the dream stuff, but you’ve got to put the graft in to get there, and I’m not ashamed or scared to do the work, but most importantly, take the risks.”

La Voix insisted the “biggest risk” they’ve taken so far is signing up for Strictly.

“Will I live up to it? Or will I be like: ‘Okay, just stick to singing, La Voix!’ But I’m taking that risk and I’m channelling that for what Jennifer Saunders said to me, and that’s amazing.”

You can also catch La Voix live on stage with Scott Mills in Jack and the Beanstalk at Wycombe Swan this Christmas.

