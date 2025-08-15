Lorraine star Ross King joins Strictly line-up as viewers shook: ‘Didn’t see that one coming!’

Ross King is the latest celebrity to be confirmed for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The Hollywood showbiz broadcaster’s identity was revealed during Friday morning’s episode of ITV’s Lorraine (August 15).

Ross King, 63, told presenter Ranvir Singh: “My dear old mum used to say: ‘You’ll never know until you give it a go.’ I’m never going to win. I’ve done musicals but I don’t dance!”

The journalist, who works on Lorraine, said he hopes to be “the most improved”.

Ross is the 13th celebrity to be announced on for celebrity line-up for Strictly Come Dancing 2025.

Lorraine’s Hollywood reporter Ross King has signed up to Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly Come Dancing: Who is Ross King?

Although he now lives in Los Angeles, Ross was born in Scotland. He began his television career in 1993 as the LA correspondent on ITV breakfast show GMTV. He has continued with the job on its successors, Daybreak, Good Morning Britain and Lorraine.

Ross has also enjoyed an acting career. He took on the role of Frank-n-Furter in the stage production of The Rocky Horror Show and starred at the London Palladium in Night of the Stars. He has also had leading parts in touring productions of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and Guys and Dolls.

Ross was awarded an MBE in 2018 for services to broadcasting, the arts and charity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Strictly fans react

An emotional Ross had “tears in his eyes” as he was announced as Ranvir cuddled up to him to offer her support. “I certainly don’t think I’m good enough to do it,” he said.

Ross also told the BBC: “It’s a dream come true to be part of such an iconic show. I can’t wait to learn from the best, meet my fellow contestants, and, most importantly… try not to step on too many toes! Let’s give this the best that I can!”

Fans were thrilled as one commented: “Didn’t see that one coming!” Another said: “Something tells me I am going to love Ross and this incredible Strictly line-up.”He’s going to be fun. A ballroom king I think,” said another. “Ooh fantastic can’t wait for this! Ross is so much fun!” said another. “Omg what an amazing choice!! I’m so excited for this year!” another declared.

Strictly 2025: The line-up so far

The BBC has now confirmed 13 celebrities for Strictly Come Dancing 2025. Ross’ big reveal comes after three names were announced in a single day.

On Thursday, Apprentice star Thomas Skinner was confirmed for Strictly during the Breakfast Show on Hits Radio. Reality star Vicky Pattison was then unveiled during ITV’s This Morning, before Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis also made his appearance on the show to confirm his signing.

Gladiator Nitro – real name Harry Aikines-Aryeete – was the first celebrity for Strictly 2025 to be announced at the beginning of the week. The professional athlete was followed by ER and Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston, Love Islander Dani Dyer and retired football Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

EastEnders’ Balvinder Sopal has also been confirmed for the 2025 series. Balvinder joins social media influencer George Clarke – who has a pretty well-known dad! Drag Race UK’s La Voix and rugby legend Chris Robshaw were next to be announced. The BBC then confirmed model and actress Ellie Goldstein for the line-up.

Read more: Backlash over Strictly 2025 star’s criminal past: ‘Complained to Ofcom’

So will you be backing Ross? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.