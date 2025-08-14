Actor Stefan Dennis has been confirmed as the latest celebrity taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The Neighbours legend, 66, is the 12th famous face to be revealed for the 2025 Strictly line-up.

Stefan’s identity was announced during Thursday’s episode of ITV daytime show This Morning.

Viewers had been given a clue of a swimming pool, a robber and a sun. They were then shown a picture of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and a street. They all pointed to Stefan’s Neighbours character Paul Robinson.

Strictly Come Dancing: Who is Stefan Dennis?

Stefan is famed for playing Paul Robinson in Neighbours. He portrayed the villain for four decades, until the soap’s axe in 2025.

The Australian actor said: “I’m very excited to be doing something that’s completely and utterly out of my comfort zone. But because of that, I’m quietly petrified. I’ve got left and right feet but when I look down, I have two left ones.”

Stefan said his wife Gail has been trying to teach him to dance but he is “burying his head in the sand”.

“She keeps trying to teach me but I’ve buried my head in the sand. ‘No, this isn’t happening,'” he joked.

Viewers react

Fans are thrilled he’s joined the show. One said: “I love him and he will be great. He is iconic and legendary.” “I would have thought he’d do the Australian one,” said another. “Please pair him with Dianne Buswell – then they’ll understand each other!” another joked. “Stefan I’m soo happy love him,” said another.

“A brilliant signing,” said another. “NOW WE ARE TALKING!!! Love Stefan!!” another declared.

Stefan had previously been rumoured to have signed up for the show.

The Strictly 2025 line-up so far

The BBC has now confirmed 12 celebrities for Strictly Come Dancing 2025. On Thursday alone (August 14), three names were revealed during the course of the morning.

Apprentice star Thomas Skinner was confirmed for Strictly during the Breakfast Show on Hits Radio. Strictly fans were left furious though after discovering he supports President Donald Trump. Reality star Vicky Pattison was then unveiled during This Morning, before Stefan made his appearance on the show.

Gladiator Nitro – real name Harry Aikines-Aryeete – was the first celebrity for Strictly 2025 to be announced this week. The professional athlete was followed by ER and Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston, Love Islander Dani Dyer and retired football Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

EastEnders’ Balvinder Sopal has also been confirmed for the 2025 series. Balvinder joins social media influencer George Clarke. Drag Race UK’s La Voix and rugby legend Chris Robshaw were next to be announced. The BBC then confirmed its ninth celeb; model and actress Ellie Goldstein.

The show’s launch date has also now been confirmed by the BBC.

