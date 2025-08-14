BBC dance show Strictly Come Dancing has added another celebrity to this year’s line-up – Vicky Pattison.

The reality star’s identity was revealed during Thursday’s episode (August 14) of ITV daytime show This Morning.

Strictly Come Dancing –Vicky Pattison joins class of 2025

Vicky, 37, told viewers: “I’ve not got high hopes for my dancing. I’m a drinker not a dancer. You don’t often see me on the dance floor. Drunk aunty dancing is me. It was really nice to be asked. I’ve watched the show for years. Me and my grandma used to sit down and watch it every week.”

Vicky admitted she is “really nervous” and “terrified” about taking part in the BBC show. The former Geordie Shore star is the 11th celebrity to be revealed for Strictly Come Dancing 2025. She previously won I’m A Celebrity… in 2015, so she has an army of fans.

Viewers react

Her BFF Pete Wicks said: “You’re gonna smash it! Top tip…say no to pink PVC!”

Meanwhile, a fan declared: “This might have just saved the series for me!” Another said: “Awww yes!! Hope she enjoys her Strictly journey.” A third then commented: “YES!!! Early predicted winner.” “NO WAY!!!!!!” exclaimed another.

The Strictly 2025 line-up so far

The BBC has now confirmed 11 celebrities for Strictly Come Dancing 2025. Gladiator Nitro – real name Harry Aikines-Aryeete – was the first to be announced earlier this week.

The professional athlete was followed by ER and Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston, Love Islander Dani Dyer and retired football Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. EastEnders’ Balvinder Sopal has also been confirmed for the 2025 series. Balvinder joins social media influencer George Clarke.

Drag Race UK’s La Voix and rugby legend Chris Robshaw were next to be announced. The BBC then confirmed its ninth celeb; model and actress Ellie Goldstein.

Apprentice star Thomas Skinner was also confirmed for Strictly on Thursday morning live on Hits Radio. Strictly fans weren’t too happy about the signing, though, calling for the “Trump supporter” to be eliminated first.

The show’s launch date has also been revealed by the BBC.

