Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed that rugby ace Chris Robshaw has joined the 2025 line-up – and no one is more thrilled than his opera singer wife Camilla Kerslake.

Chris is among the latest celebrity contestants to be announced for this year’s series of the BBC show. He is a former England rugby union player and also appeared on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins alongside Strictly alumni Pete Wicks in 2024.

And, as well as Pete sharing his joy at his Channel 4 pal signing up, Camilla also seems pretty pleased, too!

Chris Robshaw confirmed for Strictly

Chris Robshaw’s name had already been touted for Strictly before he was confirmed by the BBC. The sports star, 39, earned 66 caps for England during his rugby career, and captained the team 43 times.

He spent much of his career at London’s Harlequins RFC. Chris spent his final year of pro rugby playing for San Diego Legion in America’s Major League Rugby. He retired in 2022.

Chris, who is married to classical soprano singer Camilla, admitted he is nervous about taking part in Strictly.

He said: “This is about as far out of my comfort zone as it gets! I’m hoping to take my dad dancing to a whole new level, and my mum can’t wait to drag me along to her Zumba class. Let’s see if a rugby sidestep works in the Cha Cha Cha.”

Family and wife

Chris popped the question to Camilla after six years of dating, with the pair tying the knot at Chelsea Town Hall back in 2018. A swanky overseas do followed in France a few days later.

Fast forward to 2021 and the pair welcomed their first child – a baby boy name Wilding. He’s now four years old and a proud big brother to baby Hunter, one.

Chris was announced on the line-up by another former Strictly star – Scott Mills.

Camilla shared a video of their son Wilding listening to his dad on the radio announcing his participation in Strictly 2025. “Who’s that?” Camilla asked her son. “It’s Daddy!” he declared.

Camilla, 37, also posted on a clip of her hubby posing with Scott Mills behind a glitter curtain and admitted: “This is giving me LIFE.” On the official Strictly Instagram announcement, she shared: “This is gonna be mega!”

Who else is on the Strictly 2025 line-up?

Nine stars have been announced for this year’s show show far.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star La Voix – aka Chris Dennis – was announced at the same time as Chris. Ellie Goldstein was also announced today. She appeared on BBC Breakfast and revealed she’s desperate to dance with Nikita Kuzmin. George Clarke – the YouTuber not the architect – was announced on Tuesday (August 12), as was EastEnders icon Balvinder Sopal.

The previous day, Dani Dyer, Alex Kingston and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink were announced on The One Show. The announcements were kicked off this year on August 11, when it was announced that Gladiators star and Olympian Harry Aikines-Aryeetey had signed up.

