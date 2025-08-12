BBC dance show Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed its next celebrity contestant for the 2025 series – YouTuber George Clarke.

He joins a trio of stars who were announced on The One Show last night – Dani Dyer, Alex Kingston and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. As well as EastEnders legend Balvinder Sopal, who was announced earlier today (August 12).

The first celebrity to be announced was Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeete, who originally took part in the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Christmas special.

Strictly Come Dancing 2025: Who is George Clarke?

“I feel like a lot of people will be saying, who?!” George, 25, joked when his name was announced on Radio One today (August 12). “It hasn’t quite sunk in yet, it doesn’t quite feel real.”

George Clarke is a British TikTok and YouTube star with a fan base of more than 12 million followers across multiple platforms. Known for his comedic and relatable content, George has captivated audiences with his unique style, engaging vlogs and collaborations.

In 2022, he launched a hit podcast The Useless Hotline, alongside his co-host Max Baledge which took them on a successful tour around the UK. He has also appeared on a Netflix game show called Inside, now available to stream.

George added: “Never thought I’d say this… but I’m doing Strictly! Honestly, I’ve got no idea what I’m doing but I’m excited to get stuck in … and potentially fall over a fair bit.”

Strictly fans react

However, people certainly do know who George is, and they’re thrilled he’s signed up!

“Well now I’ve GOT to watch it this year,” said one. Another added: “I can’t deal WHAT THE HELL!” “WHAT! I’m in shock!” declared a third.

However, others did comment that, with Strictly fans not usually up on their influencers, many were probably uttering “who?!” when they heard George announced.

“The vast majority of your audience is over 50. I guarantee they’d have preferred George Clarke the architect,” joked one. “Have no idea who he is,” said another.

However, others clapped back at the comments. “Every year I’m amazed by how many people don’t seem to know Google exists!” they said.

