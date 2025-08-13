Strictly Come Dancing 2025 launch date confirmed

The launch date for this year’s 2025 Strictly Come Dancing has been confirmed – and it’s not as soon as you think!

Since Monday (Aug 11), the hit BBC show has been unveiling this year’s list of celebs taking part. The latest to be confirmed is model and influencer Ellie Goldstein.

Ellie Goldstein for Strictly Come Dancing

On BBC Breakfast this morning (August 13), Ellie was the latest name revealed to be on the 2025 line-up.

The 23 year old expressed her excitement to be on the show and expressed her desire to be paired with Nikita Kuzmin.

However, she also said she would be pleased to be partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec.

When asked whether rehearsals have started, Ellie said she has her masterclass on Friday with all the pro dancers.

Strictly 2025 launch date

At the end of the interview, Jon Kay revealed the upcoming series will kick off on Saturday, September 20, for its launch show.

According to various sources, the launch will be filmed on Wednesday, September 10.

Week one of the competition, however, will air live on Saturday, September 27 – later than usual.

Who else is on the line-up?

Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey was the first celeb to be revealed. Dani Dyer, Alex Kingston and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink were then announced.

On GMB yesterday (August 12), EastEnders actor Balvinder Sopal, who plays Suki Panesar, was added into the mix.

The same day, influencer George Clarke was the sixth name announced on BBC Radio 1.

In addition to Ellie today, rugby star Chris Robshaw was revealed on Scott Mills’ Radio 2 breakfast show. Meanwhile, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK performer La Voix was the first to be announced this morning.

With nine celebrities confirmed, less than half remain unknown and will be confirmed in due course.

