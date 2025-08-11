BBC dance show Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed its next three celebrity contestants for 2025 – Dani Dyer, Alex Kingston and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

It was announced on The One Show tonight (August 11) that the trio would be competing in the BBC ballroom this year. But not before viewers were teased with a series of clues given by the show’s newest pro dancers, Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon.

They join Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeete, who originally took part in the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Christmas special.

Dani Dyer IS on the lineup (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2025: Dani Dyer

Dani Dyer – the daughter of EastEnders legend Danny Dyer – shot to fame on the 2018 series of Love Island. However, her star status lasted a lot longer than her romance with series boyfriend Jack Fincham.

They split less than a year after leaving the ITV2 villa. And Dani, 29, married West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen – father of her twins Summer and Star – earlier this year.

She’s also mum to son Santi, with ex Sammy Kimmence.

“It’s been so hard keeping it secret,” she told The One Show hosts, before revealing that her famous dad can’t wait to see her on the dance floor. “They’re so excited. It’s such a fun magical show.”

She also said: “To be asked to do it was just such an honour.”

Acting legend Alex Kingston was also announced tonight (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2025: Who is Alex Kingston?

Alex Kingston, 62, is an English actress who’s appeared in ER, Doctor Who, A Discovery of Witches and many, many more cracking TV shows. She told The One Show hosts Roman Kemp and Alex Scott that she signed up after hearing from pal Sarah Hadland that she’d “do it again in a heartbeat”.

“I just thought, oh my god, she’s done it, and she went all the way. I reached out and I asked her what her experience of having been part of the show was. She was really honest about how hard it was but how it changed her life and she’d do it again in a heartbeat,” Alex said.

Footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is swapping the ball for the ballroom (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2025: Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is a former professional footballer and football manager best known for his prolific goal-scoring career in the Premier League and across Europe.

A Dutch international, Jimmy played for clubs including Leeds United, Atlético Madrid and Chelsea, earning a reputation for his power, pace, and precision. Since retiring, Jimmy has become a familiar face in football punditry for major UK sports networks, managed clubs like Burton Albion and Northampton Town and served as an assistant coach for the England national team.

On joining Strictly Come Dancing, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says: “Swapping the pitch for the ballroom is certainly not something I’ve done before. But I’m looking forward to tackling a fun challenge! Bring on a new type of footwork, with hopefully no own goals.”

Viewers react

“Brilliant start of this year’s line-up,” said one Strictly Come Dancing fan. “A decent start I must say,” said another.”Not a bad line-up so far,” a third also agreed.

“Got the wrong Danny,” said one of Dani Dyer, who appeared to want her famous dad to sign up. However, others were thrilled she’s signed up. One commented: “OMFG DANI DYER ON!” Another joked that Dani’s participation was TV’s worst-kept secret. “Well that was a terribly kept secret – Dani Dyer,” they said. A third then commented: “Dani’s gonna be amazing!”

“Rooting for our River. I can’t wait to see her dance so elegantly and fluidly (pun intended!),” said one fan of actress Alexm who played River Song in Doctor Who. “Guess I know who I’m voting to the final,” said another, sharing a picture of Alex. A third also showed their support for Alex: “Oh my gosh WHAT!?!? She is going to be amazing!”

Jimmy wasn’t short of fans, though. “What a legend – really hope he does well,” said another of footballer Jimmy. “Sorry but I was not expecting Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink to be doing Strictly this year, that’s so cool!” said another.

