Inside Dani Dyer’s wedding – 10k dress, surprise theme, celeb guest facing backlash and dad Danny’s contribution

Dani Dyer’s wedding to Jarrod Bowen took place over the weekend, and it was a huge

It was a big day for Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen on Friday (May 30) as the couple finally tied the knot. And it was certainly a day to remember.

The reality TV star confirmed her relationship with West Ham footballer back in 2021. They welcomed their twin daughters two years later in 2023. And now, they have finally tied the knot.

Dani and Jarrod finally got married this weekend (Credit: Instagram)

£10k wedding dress

Dani opted for a stunning off-the-shoulder floor-length gown for her big day. The front of the dress also had a lace lining, and was fitted to show off her figure.

The star wore her hair in a low bun, with the front pieces curled to frame her face. And she had a very long veil, stretching far behind her as she walked down the aisle with her dad, EastEnders actor Danny Dyer.

The designer gown by Suzanne Neville reportedly cost a whopping £10,000. But it wasn’t the only dress she wore that night.

The theme of the wedding was Bridgerton (Credit: Instagram)

Surprise theme

While Dani wanted a low-key wedding, she reportedly had her heart set on a Bridgerton theme. The couple said ‘I do’ in a stunning glass marquee in the countryside in Buckinghamshire.

The lavish wedding had nothing wasted as even the finer details all matched her theme.

They had a huge white wedding cake, which they were quick to cut into right before the after-party started.

As for the actual ceremony, Dani walked down the aisle with white rose petals lining the sides, with floral sculptures and candles creating a stunning backdrop.

Dani looked stunning (Credit: Instagram)

Stunning second dress at after-party

The after-party definitely looked like a night to remember as Dani and her guests danced the night away.

But the Love Island star took the opportunity to change into a different dress – one that would make dancing easier.

Dani wore a beautiful strapless lace mini dress, which she partied the night away in. As there were no straps, Dani added her own matching lace arm pieces, still opting to show off her shoulders.

The after-party looked to be in full swing pretty quickly, with guests posting numerous snaps of the happy couple dancing and having fun.

Georgia’s dress colour received backlash (Credit: Instagram)

Celeb guest facing backlash

While Dani’s hen-party was filled with quite a lot of celeb guests, she and Jarrod opted for a smaller wedding day. Instead, they only invited 50 guests in total to attend the event.

Some of the guests included Jarrod’s football pals, former and current. And some of Dani’s Love Island pals.

However, Georgia Steel, Dani’s best friend in the villa, wore a dress which has caused some backlash from fans.

Georgia appeared to be wearing a white dress which is traditionally deemed a huge no-go. This is because white is always associated with the bride entering her new chapter of life.

After posting a TikTok showing her dress, many fans trolled Georgia for her outfit. However, in reality, it seems it must be the lighting of her posts as the dress was actually a pale yellow colour. The Miss Circle-designed dress describes it on their website as “soft beige”, so it is pretty close to white.

Dad Danny pulled out all the stops (Credit: Instagram)

How dad Danny contributed

Dani and her dad, actor Danny Dyer, have an extremely close bond and that was certainly apparent on the day of her wedding.

On some videos from guests, Danny can be heard leading a wedding chant of the rude West Ham anthem: “Bowen’s on fire and he’s [bleep]ing Dani Dyer” to the 1997 song Freed From Desire.

Clips have been circulating Instagram of Dani and her dad sharing their first dance together, with the older Dyer emotional over his daughter’s wedding. It was also claimed that Danny and wife Jo paid for Dani’s £10k wedding dress.

According to OK!, Danny was determined to make sure it was a memorable day for his daughter.

A source said: “Family is everything to Dani, and Danny is the same way. He pulled out all of the stops to make sure it’s a wedding no one would forget for his little girl – the best day of her life.”

The star has celebrated her wedding by changing her name in her Instagram bio. She is now proudly listed as Dani Dyer-Bowen.

Congrats, guys!

Read more: Mind-bending ‘value’ of Dani Dyer’s engagement ring

What do you think of Dani Dyer’s wedding to Jarrod Bowen? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.