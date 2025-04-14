Inside Dani Dyer’s Day of the Dead-themed hen do – famous pals, wild party, fireman stripper

Dani Dyer is getting closer to her wedding day. And to celebrate, she had a star-studded Day of the Dead-themed hen do over the weekend.

Last July, the 28-year-old reality star got engaged to West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen. With their huge wedding day quickly approaching, Dani has given fans a glimpse at her hen do. And it had a very unique theme – Day of the Dead.

From celebrity guests to fireman strippers, the party had it all. So let’s have a deeper look at her wild hen do.

Dani had a wild night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dani’s hen do dress code

Posting a short video on Instagram, Dani showed off all the finer details of the big party. She captioned the post: “The most perfect, special night ever with all my nearest and dearest. Why do I feel so emotional about it all? Finally starting to feel so real and I am just so excited.”

Dani opted for a stylish strapless white minidress by a bridal designer. It boasted a corset mesh top with pearls and a ruched skirt, and she teamed it with a pair of white heels.

She added long mesh sleeves which had “Mrs Bowen-To-Be” stitched onto the edge. And she wore her hair in a half-up/half-down style.

The rest of her guests however, were all in black, making Dani stand out in her party outfit.

Proud dad Danny Dyer commented on the outfit post, saying: “Elegance.” He also added love heart emojis.

The theme was Day of the Dead (Credit: Instagram Story)

Day of The Dead theme

The theme of the party was very clear, with many emphasis on the ‘Till Death Do Us Part’ aspect of the wedding.

This was shown by the huge LED photo wall that read: “Till Death Do Us Party” and the white frosted cake with the same writing.

On another wall, it had the play on words: “Bride or Die.”

The tables were also set with black cutlery and skeletons to keep on the brand.

Dani and Georgia became friends on Love Island (Credit: Instagram)

Celebrity guests at Dani Dyer hen do

While Dani previously explained the pre-wedding party would be for her very closest friends and family only, that still included some familiar faces.

When she won the reality show Love Island, way back in 2018, while she may not have found the love of her life, she clearly found friendships that will last.

Georgia Steel, who Dani grew close to on Love Island all those years ago, attended the party and gushed about her best pal in the comments on Instagram.

Dani also had her sister there, posing beside her for photographs on the night.

Loved-up Dani and Jarrod are set to get married soon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dani Dyer parties at wild hen do

In the Dani Dyer video, it was clear that things got crazy at the hen do. The dance floor appeared to be constantly full of party-goers who looked to be having the time of their life.

There appeared to be live acoustic music sessions, and also dance sessions where everyone was expected to participate.

The attendees were spotted on the dance-floor, all wearing black heart sunglasses, dancing the night away alongside the bride-to-be.

There also appeared to be strippers at the party (Credit: Instagram)

Fireman stripper

The very last clip of the video hinted that there was potential a fireman stripper at the party. Look away now, Danny!

A man, dressed as a firefighter, with his shirt undone and chest oiled, posed for the camera by putting his sunglasses on and fixing his helmet. The video cut out before anything else was seen – but it appeared to be a fun night for all!

It’s believed Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen – who share twin girls, Summer and Star – will get married later this spring. Dani is also mum to son Santi from a previous relationship.

The star previously hinted at what to expect from their “intimate” wedding.

