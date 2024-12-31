Inside Dani Dyer’s ‘intimate’ wedding plans as she’s set to tie the knot in just months

Love Island star Dani Dyer is getting married to Jarrod Bowen in less than 5 months and has a plan for their “intimate” nuptials in place.

Dani got engaged to Jarrod in July when they were on a romantic boat trip in Ibiza. The reality TV star showed off her stunning engagement ring on Instagram, approximately valued at £80,000.

The couple have revealed that their twin daughters – Star and Summer – and Dani’s son from her previous relationship, will have important roles to play at their wedding.

Dani Dyer shares wedding plans with Jarrod Bowen

On Saturday (December 28), Dani shared details of her upcoming wedding with Jarrod as she answered the questions of her followers.

When one such curious fan asked the 28-year-old about the nature of her wedding, she responded: “I would say it’s as intimate and small as it can be. I honestly can see why people go and elope & then have a big party because the guest list honestly found soooo difficult!!”

“I’m getting married in like 5 months. I can’t believe it.. I’m so excited for you to see,” she added.

Of course, fans wanted to know if Dani would keep her maiden or change it to her future husband’s surname. The Love Island star answered, “I’m going to double barrel. So Dyer-Bowen”

Dani revealed in a previous interview that the wedding would happen in the UK and is “praying it doesn’t rain.” However, the couple has yet to reveal the exact date.

As for the theme, the TV star is certain to bring “Bridgerton vibes” to the wedding. She also wants violins to play in the “beautiful” venue.

Dani and Jarrod’s children

Dani and Jarrod welcomed their twins in May 2023. The reality TV star also has a three-year-old son named Santiago with ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

The Sun reports that the couple is planning on having their little daughters as flower girls. Meanwhile, Dani’s son Santi would be the ring bearer.

However, the couple has no plans of expanding their family in the near future. She is reportedly swaying more to “no”, rather than “yes”.

Speaking about the guest list for her special day, Dani said: “My brother Arty is going to be a groomsman. Then I’ve got six bridesmaids. Knowing Dad, he will be an emotional wreck.”

Other reports claim the Love Island star is having a “lavish hen do” with 17 of closest friends and family in Ibiza. Whereas, Jarrod is expected to have his stag do in Las Vegas.

