Dani Dyer set for return to Love Island All Stars alongside Rochelle Humes and Olivia Attwood

With the Love Island All Stars final just around the corner, Love Island 2018 winner Dani Dyer is returning to the villa for the spin-off series.

In a never-seen-before twist tonight, former stars of the show will be returning despite being in relationships, reports claim.

The mum-of-three will be joined by fellow TV stars Olivia Attwood and This Morning’s Rochelle Humes. The trio, who are all in serious relationships, are heading onto Love Island All Stars for a segment.

Dani is heading into the All Stars villa (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

Is Dani Dyer returning to Love Island?

Dani Dyer is now a mum of three and in a serious relationship with West Ham footballer, Jarrod Bowen. But this isn’t stopping her from weighing in on the villa drama it seems. She will be starring on the show to help support her Love Island alumni pals.

Alongside Olivia Attwood and Rochelle Humes, she will be sharing her advice when it comes to settling down with ‘the one’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx)

Who did Dani Dyer couple up with on Love Island?

Dani was coupled up with Jack Fincham. The couple won their series in 2018. Dani and Jack split just nine months later.

Olivia recently tied the knot with footballer, Bradley Dack. With the help of Dani and Rochelle, she will be sharing her love advice with this year’s spin-off line-up. Olivia was in a relationship with Chris Hughes during her time on the show.

Olivia Attwood will also weigh in on the villa drama (Credit:SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Rochelle’s younger sister Sophie Piper is currently starring on the show. Sophie is coupled up with season one favourite, Joshua Ritchie. Rochelle, who is married to JLS‘ Marvin Humes, will be showing her support by sharing her relationship wisdom with Sophie.

Rochelle Humes is going to support Sophie Piper (Credit: Zak Hussein/SplashNews.com)

Will Dani Dyer, Rochelle Humes and Olivia Attwood be entering the villa?

Dani, Rochelle and Olivia will be contacting their loved ones via video call. An insider told The Sun: “The islanders are always keen for their families and friends to check out there new connections and gain their approval.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx)

They continued: “Viewers will love to see Dani and Olivia returning to the villa especially – following their journeys has been a huge part of the fandom and celebrating love is such a big part of the format.”

ED! has contacted reps for ITV for comment.

