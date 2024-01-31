Ekin-Su to make huge Love Island: All Stars return days after Davide split? ‘Could be a gold mine to add to the chaos’

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have announced their split – and now she’s tipped to make a return to the Love Island villa.

The Dancing On Ice star and Davide met on the reality show in 2022. They eventually won the show and left the villa very loved up.

But, this week, Ekin-Su and Davide confirmed on social media that they have gone their separate ways.

Ekin-Su and Davide have split (Credit Photo Zak Hussein/SplashNews.com)

Ekin-Su and Davide split

She wrote on her Instagram Stories: “The last 18 months have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, just like every relationship. Davide and I both wanted to make this work as we cared deeply for each other.

“Unfortunately, I have recently made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways.”

She added: “Breakups are never easy for any couple, and we hope that our privacy will be respected at this time. I enjoyed our time together and will cherish the memories we made.”

Ekin-Su then thanked fans for their “continued support” towards her and Davide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ekin-Su (@ekinsuofficial)

Davide also issued a statement on his Instagram. He said: “Life sometimes reserves surprises and suddenly wakes you up…

“Ekin and I, just after the ski holidays, decided to go different ways. It was a joint decision, but I was waiting to make it public to respect her time in the show. I don’t know why the agreed statement changed last minute.”

He added: “I agree, it was a beautiful story even with its ups and downs like all couples. I loved every moment, from the first time I knew her in the villa until the life outside.”

Now, bookies are predicting that Ekin-Su could make a return to Love Island: All Stars – which is currently airing.

Could Ekin-Su enter the Love Island: All Stars villa? (Credit Photo Zak Hussein/SplashNews.com)

Will Ekin-Su return to Love Island: All Stars?

Betway has revealed odds of 3/1 for either of the reality stars to return to the show where they found fame.

Betway spokesperson Chad Yeomans said: “Ekin-Su and Davide were huge ratings boosters for ITV – viewers were glued to their antics on the terrace last time, the way they bickered, and, famously, Davide accusing Ekin-Su of being a ‘liar’ and an ‘actress’ in a viral moment that is still shared two years later.

Read more: Love Island: All Stars: Everything that’s happened between Arabella and Toby amid pair’s ‘history’

“They secured two-thirds of the public vote when they were named winners in 2022 – and producers will know that either one of them could be a gold mine to add to the chaos of the villa. With over five million Instagram followers between them, Love Island All Stars execs might be keen to lure back either one of them before the series ends – could Ekin-Su be a last minute bombshell and find a new man?”

ED! has contacted reps for Ekin-Su for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.