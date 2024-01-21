As Arabella makes dramatic Love Island: All Stars entrance, everything that’s happened between her and Toby amid pair’s ‘history’

As the first week of Love Island: All Stars came to a conclusion tonight (January 21), the drama cracked on with the entrance of bombshell Arabella Chi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

The 32-year-old model, who you might recall from Series 5, quickly ruffled feathers in the villa as she made a revelation about having “history” with one of the boys.

Arabella and Toby Love Island

Arabella made a big entrance into the villa tonight, welcoming the boys to “Arabella’s After Party” in a stunning orange satin dress.

But one guy in particular seemed to catch her attention, a certain Toby, who she immediately asked: “Are you a little bit shocked to see me?”

As a sheepish Toby told her: “Well, you picked your time…” Callum immediately quizzed them over what was going on.

“Yeah…there is a bit of history.” Arabella explained, “It was like a year ago and then I met my ex. It then fizzled out because I was in a relationship.”

Toby didn’t look thrilled at the arrival of Arabella (Credit: ITV)

So what happened between Arabella and Toby?

Afterwards, as she was reunited with the girls, they of course wanted to get the full details of Arabella and Toby’s apparent fling.

“Yeah…yeah we have [had a thing] in the past,” she confirmed, before elaborating: “It was a brief thing, more than a year and a half ago. And then we were texting for a bit throughout the summer. A little bit here and there.”

Just days before entering the villa, Arabella let the cat out of the bag on the past romance, identifying Toby as a “secret ex”.

“Toby, we hooked up in the summer. There is a little bit of unfinished business there,” she told The Sun.

Time will tell if they decide to rekindle…

Love Island continues tomorrow (Monday, January 22) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Read more: ITV under fire for ‘lack of due diligence’ amid claims Love Island’s Luis owes ‘thousands in child support’

Are you enjoying Love Island: All Stars? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.