ITV under fire for ‘lack of due diligence’ amid claims Love Island’s Luis owes ‘thousands in child support’

ITV has been slammed by fans amid claims that Love Island star Luis Morrison owes the mothers of his children a lot of money.

Luis, 29, has a six-year-old daughter with ex-Islander Cally Jane, and a two-year-old son with influencer Chloe Elizabeth.

Luis is back in the villa (Credit: ITV)

Love Island star Luis Morrison owes ‘thousands’ in child support

Luis recently re-entered the Love Island villa to take part in the All-Stars series.

During the launch show, Luis called himself a “proud dad”. Speaking to camera, he said: “I’ve changed a lot since Love Island. I’m honestly the most proud dad.”

This immediately rubbed his exes up the wrong way. Speaking to The Sun, ex Chloe claimed that Luis has only met his son a couple of times.

“Luis has two kids who he rarely supports, but you can see his lifestyle online,” she said.

“He’s on lovely holidays, drives a nice car, lives in a nice house in a nice area, wearing his designer clothes yet he hasn’t given Romeo any money or support for most of his life,” she then continued.

“It blows my mind to think if Luis appears in just ten episodes of this series, then Romeo’s seen his dad more on TV than he has in person.”

In a statement, Luis said: “Out of respect for my children and their mothers, I do not wish to discuss personal matters publicly”.

Luis has been slammed by fans and exes alike (Credit: ITV)

Love Island viewers slam ITV

Now, Love Island viewers have taken to social media to slam ITV over not doing enough background checks on Luis and allowing him onto the show.

“ITV you’ve done it again. So now we have a man who is on national tv, where young girls and boys are watching, where his behaviour has been okayed,” one fan wrote on TikTok.

“ITV how have you allowed a man who doesn’t bother with his children, go on your dating show?” another asked.

“What were they [ITV] thinking??? Luis should be focusing on his kids,” a third wrote on Twitter.

“If it’s true that Luis has 2 babies with 2 different women & he has nothing to do with either of them @ITV should never have allowed him to be on #LoveIslandAllStars & I’m saying they should remove him from the villa & correct their mistake,” another wrote.

ITV says all Islanders undergo extensive checks before being considered for the show and prior to entering the villa. All participants complete video training and guidance across a range of topics which include mutually respectful behaviour in relationships.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

Love Island fans threaten to turn off amid Callum and Molly drama

Earlier this week, fans of the show threatened to switch off as Callum and Molly clashed.

Callum and Molly were together for three years before recently splitting. However, they’re not locked up in a luxury villa in Spain together.

During Wednesday’s episode (January 17) they had a heated discussion about their split in front of their fellow islanders.

“We wasn’t getting on, that’s the truth and you know it,” Callum said.

As the argument got heated, viewers took to Twitter for a good old moan.

“I’m not watching the Callum and Molly couples therapy show every night, WRAP IT UP,” one viewer tweeted.

“I’m not sticking around for 5 weeks to watch couples therapy between Callum and Molly,” another said.

Read more: OPINION: Messy frat boys, grafting girls and no Ovie – ITV has missed the mark with Love Island All Stars

Love Island continues tonight (Friday, January 19) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Are you enjoying Love Island: All Stars? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.