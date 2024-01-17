Love Island: All Stars viewers threaten to switch off over Molly and Callum: ‘This is embarrassing to watch’

As Love Island: All Stars continued on ITV2 tonight (January 17), it seems some viewers are already getting fed up of the new series only three episodes in.

The spin-off is of course welcoming back some familiar faces from Love Island past, meaning some pretty awkward encounters between exes.

Callum and Molly have been reunited on Love Island: All Stars (Credit: ITV)

However, the show has already been hit by “publicity stunt” accusations, with many fans claiming that a certain couple *cough cough Callum and Molly* have faked their break-up to get on the show.

Molly and Callum lock heads on Love Island: All Stars

Tonight, there was further drama between the couple, who began a heated discussion about their recent split in front of their fellow Love Islanders.

While Molly claimed that Callum had ended things to focus on his career, Callum passionately denied this, telling everyone: “We wasn’t getting on, that’s the truth and you know it.”

As an argument ensued, many viewers took to social media to complain about the airtime the couple seem to be getting.

“I’m not watching the Callum and Molly couples therapy show everynight, WRAP IT UP,” tweeted one person.

Another person likewise agreed: “I’m not sticking around for 5 weeks to watch couples therapy between Callum and Molly.”

Somebody else also said: “If this turns into the Molly and Callum show I will honestly stop watching.”

“I don’t know who thought Callum and Molly would be a good idea this is so awkward and embarrassing to watch,” came another tweet.

A fifth person also seemed to be on the same wavelength, tweeting: “It’s very clear these two are STILL a couple, very painful to watch them try to convince us otherwise.”

Toby discusses Chloe Burrows

Meanwhile, Georgia H succeeded in unearthing some tea from Toby regarding his relationship with Chloe Burrows.

“Something happened, trust went, I just didn’t trust her anymore,” he responded to her grilling.

However he refused to divulge exactly what went down, describing it mysteriously as “a big incident”.

Love Island: All Stars airs at 9pm every night besides Saturdays on ITV2 and ITVX.

