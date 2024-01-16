Love Island: All Stars viewers convinced Molly and Callum’s split is ‘fake’

Last night’s (January 15) explosive Love Island: All Stars debut closed on the shock arrival of exes Callum Jones and Molly Smith returning to the villa as the season’s first bombshells.

The pair met on the show back in 2020, but reportedly ended their three-year relationship six months ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Callum Jones (@_callum_jones)

However, as tonight’s (January 16) episode kicked off, Callum made the bold decision to couple up once again with his ex-girlfriend.

“I’m going to go with Molly,” he announced, to gasps from his fellow Islanders.

I’m going to go with Molly.

“It was only six months ago, I felt we left on good terms personally,” he explained. “I mean there is definitely conversations we can have so we’ll see what happens.”

Meanwhile, Molly played it cool, saying she would “never say never”, but did not see herself getting back together with Callum.

Callum and Molly have been reunited on Love Island: All Stars (Credit: ITV)

However, it seems many viewers at home weren’t buying the situation and had their own theory about what was going on.

Love Island: All Stars viewers call out “fake” Molly and Callum

One person tweeted: “Sorry but I don’t think Molly and Callum ever split up… they we’re together for 3 years and only recently split up… this is one big publicity stunt. Love Island as per usual faking drama.”

“Sorry nobody can tell me that Molly and Callum ending wasn’t for PR and so they can come back onto Love Island for more clout,” another person agreed.

Callum and Molly coincidentally splitting up only to end up on All Stars together and get back coupled up hmmm #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/8bufqCie1H — Tom (@tommtthw) January 16, 2024

A third viewer said: “Love how Callum and Molly conveniently broke up about 5 months ago (after being together over 3yrs) just to end up on Love Island: All Stars. You could have had your conversations back in Manchester #Fishy.”

Somebody else also tweeted: “Soooo we can all see that this ‘break up’ that Molly and Callum had is fake and planned? Get them tf outta here!”

Read more: Love Island: All Stars contestants’ ‘net worths’ from Liberty Poole to Chris Taylor

Are you enjoying Love Island: All Stars? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.