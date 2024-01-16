Love Island: All Stars contestants’ ‘net worths’ from Liberty Poole to Chris Taylor

Love Island: All Stars made its debut on Monday night with some iconic Islanders returning to the villa.

The brand new series sees 14 former Islanders strut their stuff into the South Africa villa in a bid to try out for love a second time. Iconic stars like Demi Jones, Mitchel Taylor and Hannah Elizabeth have all returned. Not to mention, two exes Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish – awkward…

But prior to their stint on All Stars, it’s fair to say for some of these stars they have a few quid in the bank! From a one million quid brand deal to a role in the 2023 smash hit Barbie movie, these Islanders don’t need any brand deal after the show to boost their income or fame.

But which All Stars Islanders are raking in the most? And who starred in the Barbie movie? Keep reading to find out!

Kaz is a style icon on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Love Island All Stars: Kaz Kamwi – £300,000

Prior to her Love Island stint in 2021, Kaz was already a fashion blogger and influencer.

So it’s no surprise she’s been handed several sponsored ads since leaving the show. And with 697k followers on Instagram, she has an army of fans waiting for her next snap.

According to reports, she has a net worth of around £300k – and that was back in 2021, so we can only imagine it’s increased!

The Love island star has reportedly got a few quid in his bank (Credit: ITV)

Jake Cornish – £395,000

Jake appeared on Love Island in 2021 – where he struck up a romance with Liberty Poole. The pair ended things though when Liberty left the show.

In 2022, he revealed his brand new job that was worlds away from reality TV. Jake confirmed he was the new creative director of a rattan furniture company.

According to PrimalInformation, his net worth is said to be $500,000 which works at around £395,000. And on his socials, he has 431k Instagram followers.

The TV beauty looking for love again on the Love Island All Stars (Credit: ITV)

Georgia Harrison – £1 million

Georgia Harrison appeared as a bombshell back in season three – and has remained in the spotlight ever since.

The reality star has had TV appearances in The Only Way Is Essex and Ex On The Beach. She’s also become a political campaigner to fight revenge porn incidents.

According to tvovermind.com, her net worth is estimated to be around £1 million. On her socials, she’s currently got a whopping 1.2 million Instagram followers.

The Scottish hunk has built a fitness empire (Credit: ITV)

Anton Danyluk – £1.1 million

Anton found fame during series five of Love Island and lasted all the way through to day 56. Since leaving the villa, he’s undergone a complete body transformation.

The gym business owner has also lived it up in luxurious Dubai for a few years, before recently relocating to Spain. As for his net worth, that’s said to be £1.1 million, as the WikiFees reports – and he has one million followers on Instagram too.

Demi appeared on Love Island in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Love Island: All Stars: Demi Jones – £1.5 million

Demi appeared on the winter version of the show in 2020. Since then, she’s gone on to launch a successful career as an influencer and businesswoman off the back of the sexy sun-soaked ITV show.

In 2020, she dropped her very own lip plumping kits with the beauty brand Project Lip. Not to mention, she’s worked with a ton of brands over the years, including Boohoo and Missguided.

Her Instagram has over 1.1 million followers and Biography Gist reports that Demi could be worth around $2 million. In GBP, this equates to just over £1.5 million.

The blonde beauty has raked it a ton of cash since her stint (Credit: ITV)

Liberty Poole – £1.7 million

Liberty became a firm favourite during her run on the series in 2021. Fans will recall how she ended up quitting the villa and strutting out a single woman.

Since then, she’s become one of the show’s successful stars. From major brand deals to even a stint on Dancing On Ice, she’s built up a tasty bank balance!

According to online reports, Liberty might be worth a cool £1.7 million. After the show, she reportedly signed four massive brand deals including a £1 million deal for fashion label InTheStyle.

Over on Instagram, she has 1.3m followers. Wowza!

The reality star has become a firm-favourite (Credit: ITV)

Chris Taylor – between £790,000 – £3.9 million

Chris became a firm favourite on his stint back in 2019. And he’s become one of the most iconic Islanders since.

He’s gone on to become a regular on the reality TV circuit. And he even had a role in the 2023 smash hit movie Barbie. In the flick, he made a very brief cameo in the highly acclaimed Barbie movie playing a version of Ken. In the scene he delivers his only line: “And the Nobel prize for horses goes to Ken!”

BuzzLearn reports his net worth is between £790,000 – £3.9 million. As for his socials, he’s bagged 922k Instagram followers.

Former footy star Luis is said to be raking it in (Credit: ITV)

Luis Morrison – between £790,000 – £3.9 million

Luis made his Love Island debut in 2015 in the show’s first ever series. The ex-footballer partnered with now-ex Cally Jane Beech and finished in fourth place.

Being a footy star, it’s no surprise the former Stevenage player has got a reported ton of cash in the bank. According to BuzzLearn, he has a net worth between £790,000 – £3.9 million. His Instagram followers aren’t in the millions – but still pretty impressive with 319k.

Hannah’s bagged a mega-successful career (Credit: ITV)

Love Island All Stars: Hannah Elizabeth – £1.5 million

Fans will remember Hannah from the first ever series – where she became engaged on the show to Jon Clark. Sadly, things didn’t last after the series finished and the two ended things.

But still, her career has gone from strength to strength. The glamour model has ventured into the world of racy shoots and adult work – including launching an OnlyFans account – and it’s definitely paid off for her.

Her net worth is apparently around £1.5 million, as popularnetworth.com reports. What’s more, her presence online is just as big – with 433k followers on Instagram.

The TV star’s career has gone from strength to strength (Credit: ITV)

Toby Amorollow – between £1.5 million to £2.3 million

Toby made a name for himself on series seven of Love Island where he coupled up with Chloe Burrows. Despite being fan favourites and leaving the villa official, the pair ended things.

Still, Toby has managed to carve a successful career, with over 857k followers on Instagram. He hasalso shown off his presenting skills as the host of his own podcast Fancy A Chat?

And his bank balance is reportedly an eye-watering value. According to WikiCelebs, he has a net worth between $2 and $3 million (£1.5m and £2.3m).

The reality star was branded “Messy Mitch” after his Love Island stint (Credit: ITV)

Mitch Taylor

Mitch Taylor appeared on Love Island just last year and bagged the nickname of “Messy Mitch” for his naughty antics in the villa.

Following his stint, Mitch has become a figure on social media bagging 313k followers.

According to online reports, Mitch has bagged a net worth of between $100k and $1 million (£79k to £790k).

In 2018, Georgia appeared on Love Island (Credit: ITV)

Georgia Steel

Georgia Steel appeared on Love Island in 2018 and was known for her catchphrase “I’m loyal babe”.

After appearing on the show, Georgia now has an Instagram following of 1.5m! Thanks to her following, she’s an influencer. She’s also an ambassador for the British Dyslexia Association.

Georgia is also an ambassador for Fashion Nova. According to reports, she has a net worth of between $1 million – $5 million (£790k to £3.9m).

Callum entered the villa on Monday night (Credit: ITV)

Callum Jones – £790k to £3.9m

During a twist on Monday night’s launch show, Callum Jones entered the villa as a bombshell. He had originally appeared on Love Island in early 2020 for the winter version of the show.

After leaving the villa, Callum partnered with Boohoo Man. According to reports, he could be worth between £790k to £3.9m.

On his Instagram, he currently has an impressive 740k followers.

Molly appeared on Love Island in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Love Island: All Stars – Molly Smith – £3.9m

Callum’s ex Molly has also entered the villa on All Stars (awkward). She appeared on the 2020 winter version of the show.

Their romance continued on the outside before they split last year.

After appearing on Love Island, Molly started bagging paid deals and ads on social media and is now an influencer.

According to reports, she could be worth around £3.9m. She also has an impressive social media following with 851k Instagram followers.

Love Island: All Stars airs from 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

