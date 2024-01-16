Love Island All Stars: Jake Cornish quits just days into new series

Love Island All Stars contestant Jake Cornish has reportedly left the show, just days into filming.

Jake’s entrance on the show was broadcast last night (Monday, January 15) as the hit reality show returned to screens.

Jake is back on the show (Credit: ITV)

Love Island All-Stars: Jake Cornish quits

Last night (Monday, January 15) saw the new series of Love Island launch on ITV.

The new season features the returns of former stars of the show, including Liberty Poole, Georgia Harrison, and Jake Cornish.

There has been much talk about Jake and Liberty being on the show together, especially considering they were coupled up on the show back in 2021.

However, they broke up just days before the final and decided to walk. However, yesterday, the former couple reunited in the villa. The public voted to have them couple up – much to their dismay.

Liberty and Jake on Love Island (Credit: ITV)

Love Island All-Stars: Jake Cornish leaves after just days in the villa

Today (Tuesday, January 16) it was reported that Jake had decided to leave the villa.

“Jake was really shocked to see Liberty in the villa – they had no idea the other person would be there. It was clear from the start they wouldn’t get back together, then none of the girls wanted to step forward for him,” a source told The Sun.

“Jake had a nice three days in the villa and had a very emotional chat to Maya Jama,” the source then continued.

“Jake couldn’t stay in the villa so he quit the show – it’s not his time and it’s not the right time to find love,” they then added.

In a statement to ED! ITV said: “Love Island: All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX”.

Love Island All Stars had the biggest launch of a Love Island series since summer 2022. It had 1.9m viewers across ITV1, ITV2, and ITVX last night, with a combined peak audience of 2.1m. This also makes it the biggest 16-34 commercial overnight audience of the year so far.

ITVX amassed 10.3m streams yesterday – its best day of the year since the I’m a Celebrity final on 10th December.

Jake came under fire last night (Credit: ITV)

Jake slammed over Liberty comments

Jake’s exit comes after he was slammed over comments he made about Liberty during yesterday’s episode.

When asked how he felt being paired up with Liberty, Jake said: “Like I mean, there’s no bad… I don’t hate the girl!”

“That’s good… You mean there’s no bad blood?” Maya Jama then asked. “There’s no bad blood, there’s no bad blood. I don’t hate her. There’s no bad blood. We left on good terms. We’re fine,” Jake replied.

“I don’t hate the girl’ ARE YOU MAD, Jake of all things to say when being coupled up with Liberty,” one fan fumed.

Another then wrote: “‘I don’t hate the girl’ Jake hasn’t changed.”

“‘I don’t hate the girl’ WHAT,” a third gasped.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

