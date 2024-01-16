Love Island: All Stars’ Jake under fire as he admits ‘I don’t hate the girl’ over ex Liberty

The much-awaited Love Island spin-off series, Love Island: All Stars, commenced on January 15 and it’s safe to say it got off to an explosive start.

The new series of course sees the return of some of the most iconic faces from Love Island history, meaning drama is pretty much guaranteed from the off.

Jake and Liberty are back on Love Island! (Credit: ITV)

Two of the most talked about contestants to re-enter the villa are Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish, who had a pretty messy breakup on the show back in 2021.

Everyone had predicted it was going to be awkward between them – and it certainly was! As the former couple were paired together by the public, Jake made a rather awks comment.

When asked by host Maya Jama how he felt being paired with Liberty, Jake replied: “Like I mean, there’s no bad… I don’t hate the girl!”

Umm, what?! Maya asked him: “That’s good… You mean there’s no bad blood?”

Jake said he ‘doesn’t hate’ Liberty (Credit: ITV)

Continuing to dig himself a hole, Jake said: “There’s no bad blood, there’s no bad blood. I don’t hate her. There’s no bad blood. We left on good terms. We’re fine.”

Viewers were stunned by Jake’s remark as one said on X: “‘I don’t hate the girl’ WHAT.”

Another wrote: “‘I don’t hate the girl’ ARE YOU MAD, Jake of all things to say when being coupled up with Liberty.”

Someone else added: “‘I don’t hate the girl’ Jake hasn’t changed.”

Elsewhere, viewers were left in shock at the particularly savage way producers forced them to reunite earlier in the episode.

Jake and Liberty reunited on Love Island: All Stars

After being the very first to be welcomed back the villa alongside fellow blonde bombshell, Hannah Elizabeth, Liberty had just uttered a joke about hoping she’d never have to see Jake again, when none other than Jake walked through the door to join them.

The public paired Liberty and Jake together last night (Credit: ITV)

“The producers knew EXACTLY what they were doing putting Jake in the villa with Liberty,” one person reacted to the moment over social media.

Another tweeted: “LMAOOO producers are actually SICK for bringing in Jake right when Liberty came in. Couldn’t even wait until her best friend Kaz came in.”

Liberty: I hope I don’t see Jake Producers: Now send in Jake #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/rlzZ7OyvQd — farhaan (@iJailbreak10) January 15, 2024

Somebody else agreed: “The producers are going to hell for puting Liberty and Jake in the same villa.”

More worryingly, many viewers are expressing concern that the episode has given them deja vu.

“If Liberty falls back into Jake’s clutches I will personally be flying to south africa and staging a rescue mission,” tweeted one particularly loyal fan.

Someone else had similar concerns: “Hoping Kaz will make sure Liberty goes nowhere near Jake again,” followed by two fingers crossed emojis.

“Liberty please remember you did not spend 3 years being single to go back to Jake,” another viewer begged.

“Liberty better not go back to Jake please. Omds,” agreed a fourth.

Surely we can’t be about to see history repeat itself!?

Read more: Love Island: All Stars: A full breakdown of all the drama that went down with Jake and Liberty

Love Island: All Stars continues tonight (January 16) from 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Are you watching Love Island: All Stars? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought.