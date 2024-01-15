Love Island: All Stars: A full breakdown of all the drama that went down with Jake and Liberty

Love Island: All Stars 2024 begins tonight (January 15) and let’s be honest, we’re all waiting to see exes Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish reunite.

The pair appeared on Love Island in 2021 and had a pretty explosive relationship in the villa – towards the end anyway!

But as they’re set to reunite for the brand new All Stars series, what actually went down with those two? Let’s find out…

Jake and Liberty were an item from day one on Love Island 2021 (Credit: ITV2)

Jake and Liberty on Love Island: All Stars 2024

It all started back in 2021 when Jake and Liberty entered the villa. They coupled up right at the start and appeared to be going strong throughout the series.

However, when the Casa Amor twist rocked the Islanders, things started to go south for Liberty and Jake.

When new bombshells headed in to try and turn heads, Jake was seen appearing to encourage the other guys to ‘cheat’ in Casa Amor.

Following his behaviour, all hell broke loose and it sparked major drama in the villa.

Jake was caught appearing to encourage the other boys to ‘cheat’ in Casa Amor (Credit: ITV2)

Casa Amor twist

Before Casa Amor took place, Jake had asked Liberty to be his girlfriend to which she said yes.

However, while in Casa Amor, Jake was seen encouraging the other boys to crack on with the new bombshells. In Casa, Jake told the boys: “All you boys are single men. None of you have a label on you. I think a label cements that thing.

“With me it definitely cemented that thing so if I was in your shoes, I’d be thinking ‘[bleep] it. If I’ve got something better I’m going to chat to them and get to know them a bit more.”

That footage was later shown to the villa during the movie night twist. Anyone recall The Jake Escape?!

After seeing Jake appearing to encourage the lads, Liberty remained quiet.

Liberty looked shocked during movie night (Credit: ITV2)

Liberty found out Jake’s true feelings

In another clip from movie night, Liberty discovered Jake’s true feelings about her. Near the start of the series, Jake had told some of the boys about Liberty: “Her personality is mint, I can’t fault her. It’s like talking to Jake with a wig on.

“But there’s not that 100 per cent where I look at her and go… I haven’t got the girl there where I’m like ‘[bleep] me, I want to rip your clothes off.'”

After a turbulent few days, Jake and Liberty appeared to be turning things around. That is until he dropped the L-bomb!

Jake dropped the L-bomb during a chat with Liberty (Credit: ITV2)

Jake drops L-bomb

Later into August, Jake and Liberty discussed their issues. And that’s when Jake’s iconic “you’re my girlfriend” line came in.

He told Lib: “You’re my girlfriend, you’re part of me.”

They later had a conversation where Liberty asked Jake to express his true feelings for her. Jake told her: “I am honest because I love you. I love you for you. It’s scary to say but I do love ya.”

Liberty broke down to Faye over being in the villa (Credit: ITV2)

However, when Liberty talked about Jake’s L-bomb with the rest of the girls, they weren’t as convinced about whether Jake was being genuine.

I don’t want to stay in the villa with someone that doesn’t like me or love me.

The problems continued for Liberty and Jake after she broke down in tears to the girls. She said to Faye: “I can tell I’m giving him the ick over little things like being messy. I’d rather walk out being me.”

Breaking down, she said: “I’m not saying Jake isn’t a genuine guy but I don’t want to stay in the villa with someone that doesn’t like me or love me.”

Jake and Liberty decided to leave the villa (Credit: ITV2)

Jake and Liberty decide to quit

After a date on a boat, Jake and Liberty decided to part ways and leave the villa. The pair gathered all the Islanders and broke the news that they were leaving.

Read more: Love Island: All Stars 2024 set to reunite Jake and Liberty – forget the other cast, it’s all the drama we want to see

As the pair reunite in tonight’s Love Island: All Stars, what will go down? We’ll be ready with the popcorn!

Love Island: All Stars begins tonight (January 15) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Will you be watching the new series? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.