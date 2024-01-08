Love Island: All Stars 2024 set to reunite Jake and Liberty – forget the other cast, it’s all the drama we want to see

The wait is almost over as 12 former Islanders are headed for South Africa to star in the first ever Love Island: All Stars series as they try out for love a second time.

And while the line-up has received mixed reviews from fans online, there are two inclusions who are setting tongues wagging.

The series, filmed in South Africa, will see series 7’s Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish reunited.

Love Island: All Stars – What happened between Jake and Liberty?

Liberty and Jake were coupled up in the 2021 series of the show and quit just days before the final.

Their shock exit from the villa came amid worries from their fellow Islanders that Jake was faking his feelings for Liberty in a bid to win the show.

After a rocky time in the villa, Liberty was delighted when Jake told her he loved her – but her friends weren’t so happy.

At the time, Chloe Burrows said: “You’re going to hate me. Do you not think he’s telling you what you want to hear?”

When Liberty asked if the other girls felt the same, Faye Winter admitted: “I don’t know baby.”

Chloe added: “I don’t think he would say something if he didn’t mean it but I also think is it convenient that he said it this evening after all of this?”

Days later, Liberty told Jake she would be leaving the villa, and Jake left with her.

They will now reunite in front of the nation – and a whole batch of other fellow Islanders.

Speaking ahead of their reunion, Liberty says: “It’s always going to be awkward isn’t it? It’s always going to be weird seeing someone that you’ve been with getting with someone else.

“I wish my exes nothing but the best. I’m going to be focused on my own journey so if it was to happen I won’t be worrying about them – so I’ll stay focussed on my goal, which is to find love.”

Love Island: All Stars 2024 cast revealed

Viewers have taken to X to discuss Liberty and Jake both being back on the show.

One wrote: “Liberty and Jake going back in Love Island at the same time is actually so messy.”

A second commented: “Liberty and Jake being on the same show again is hilarious.”

Meanwhile, a third chimed: “Whoever had control of that Love Island line-up needs to be arrested.”

“Jake and Liberty in the same season,” they continued alongside a string of laughing emojis.

We’ve already got the popcorn ready!

They will be joined in the villa by a whole host of other former Islanders. Here’s who…

Kaz Kamwi, series 7

Jake and Liberty’s former co-star Kaz Kamwi will be heading back into the villa.

Kaz is still Liberty’s best friend to this day and finished in fourth place alongside Tyler Cruickshank in the 2021 series.

They split just four months after the final.

Toby Aromolaran, series 7

Toby Aromolaran is another familiar face for Liberty and Jake.

He was a runner-up in the series, finishing in second place with Chloe Burrows.

The pair lasted over a year, announcing they had split in October 2022.

Toby recently starred on Love Island Games, but was dumped on day 9.

Hannah Elizabeth, series 1

Blonde bombshell Hannah Elizabeth is a real OG Islander, starring on the first series in 2015.

She made it all the way to the final, finishing in second place with Jon Clark.

The pair are best remembered for getting engaged in the villa during their short romance.

They split just three months later. Hannah gave birth to a son named Reggie in 2019.

Luis Morrison, series 1

Another series 1 Islander hoping for a second shot at love is Luis Morrison.

Luis also made it to the final, coupled with Cally Jane Beech.

He and Cally became the first Love Island couple to have a baby, welcoming daughter Vienna in 2017.

However, they split in 2018.

Georgia Harrison, series 3

Series 3 bombshell Georgia Harrison will be returning to the villa after almost seven years away.

Georgia is probably best known for stealing eventual winner Kem Cetinay from Amber Davies in an explosive recoupling.

Since starring on the show, Georgia successfully campaigned against revenge porn after footage of herself having sex with a former partner appeared online without her consent.

She has since starred in an ITV documentary about the case and published a book about the ordeal.

Georgia Steel, series 4

The “100% loyal” Georgia Steel will be representing series 4 in the All Stars series.

Georgia made headlines for coining the catchphrase when speaking about herself in the villa.

She was coupled up with Josh Denzel before Kaz Crossley stole him during the dramatic Casa Amor twist.

She eventually coupled up with Sam Bird, but the pair split in October 2018 when Sam accused Georgia of not being that loyal after all.

Anton Danyluk, series 5

Anton Danyluk was in no less than five couples during his original stint on Love Island.

He was originally paired with Amy Hart, who was quickly stolen from him by Curtis Pritchard.

He then coupled up with Amber Gill, Elma Pazar and Lucie Donlan before sticking with latecomer Belle Hassan.

The pair finished in fifth place, splitting just five weeks later.

Chris Taylor, series 5

Chris Taylor was originally coupled up with siren Maura Higgins when he made a late arrival to the villa in series 5.

He then recoupled with Harley Brash, but the couple were dumped from the Island after just six days together, splitting weeks later.

Outside the villa, Chris and Maura got back together in 2021 but their relationship lasted just six months.

Last year, Chris hit the big screen when he landed a minor role in box office smash Barbie alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Demi Jones, series 6

Series 6 will be represented by Demi Jones, who won the hearts of viewers on the show’s first winter series in 2020.

A late arrival to the series, it seemed she wouldn’t find love until she coupled up with Luke Mabbott.

The couple finished in third place, just split just three months after the final.

Away from the show, Demi bravely battled thyroid cancer and was thankfully given the all clear in June 2023.

Mitchel Taylor, series 10

The most recent Islander to be returning to the villa is Mitchel Taylor, who appeared just last summer.

“Messy Mitch” was in a couple with Molly Marsh, and refused to accept there wasn’t a spark between them when she wanted to explore other options.

He later recoupled with Leah Taylor, Jess Harding, Abi Moores and Ella Barnes before being dumped two days before the final.

Love Island: All Stars stars Monday 15 January at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX

