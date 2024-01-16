Love Island star Hannah Elizabeth’s transformation – from bum filler to eyelid surgery

Love Island All Stars kicked off last night (Monday, January 15) and saw the return of OG Islander Hannah Elizabeth.

Hannah appeared in the very first series back in 2015. She won it alongside her boyfriend at the time, Jon Clark.

Hannah was on the show 9 years ago (Credit: ITV)

However, she has changed quite a bit since then, thanks to several cosmetic procedures she’s openly documented on social media.

Here’s everything Hannah has done to transform her appearance ahead of her TV return.

Bum fillers

The Love Island star’s most recent procedure was to have bum fillers.

Bum filler increases the size and roundness of the buttocks without undergoing surgery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Elizabeth (@hannahelizinsta)

Hannah posted about her bum filler just before Christmas.

She uploaded a snap of herself posing, showing off her bum in the mirror.

Hannah had a boob job after having a baby (Credit: ITV)

Boob jobs

Hannah has undergone a boob job since her days in the villa.

She had further breast surgery after giving birth to her son, Reggie.

She took to her Instagram story to share a snap of her new boobs, captioning it: “Go big or go home babes.

“New breast implants after having the baby has really helped me fill out the loose pocket and also helped with my rippling. I’m blown away, I couldn’t be happier.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Elizabeth (@hannahelizinsta)

Nose jobs

Hannah has also had two nose jobs since leaving the villa. Her first came in January 2022.

In October 2023, Hannah revealed that she’d gone under the knife again. She posted a snap of her bandaged up nose on Instagram as she recovered from the op.

“Look beautiful,” one fan told the star. “Nose looks good,” another said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Elizabeth (@hannahelizinsta)

Lip filler

Hannah previously had lip filler, however, she had it dissolved recently.

Taking to Instagram after having it removed, fans told her that it made her look “younger”!

“Beautiful with and without you’ll always be stunning as long as u feel it,” one fan told the star.

Hannah has had eyelid surgery (Credit: ITV)

Fox eye surgery

The most painful sounding surgery of the lot – Hannah had “fox eye surgery”.

The blonde beauty jetted off to Turkey for the procedure, which is designed to reshape your eyes.

By pulling your eyelids slightly in the corners, it makes them appear almond-shaped. It’s also meant to make you look more youthful.

Read more: Love Island All Stars: Jake Cornish quits just days into new series

Love Island All Stars continues tonight (Tuesday, January 16) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.