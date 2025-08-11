Harry Aikines-Aryeetey has been announced as the first star on the 2025 Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

The Olympian is best known for being a part of the BBC’s Gladiators, known to fans as his alter-ego Nitro. He also took part in the 2024 Strictly Christmas special.

And now, Harry is set to strut his stuff on the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor once more for this year’s upcoming series.

The athlete was the first celeb contestant announced (Credit: Loughborough University/YouTube)

Gladiators star in Strictly line-up

The news of Strictly’s first celebrity contestant was announced on Monday (August 11) during a prank on CBBC show Newsround.

Harry appeared live in the Newsround studio disguised as “world-famous choreographer Nicky Trott”. However, his disguise was rumbled by Newsround presenter Jenny Lawrence.

It was so nice I just had to do it twice!

After exposing who she was really talking to, Harry gave the real reason he was there – to tell the world he’s taking part in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

On signing up, Harry said: “After the Christmas Special, it was so nice I just had to do it twice! I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly family this series and I’m ready to give it all I’ve got. I’ll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor. Let’s hope I’m as quick picking up the routines as I am on the track.”

He took part in the Christmas special last year with Nancy Xu (Credit: BBC Strictly Come Dancing/YouTube)

Who is Strictly star Harry?

Harry is an Olympian and multi-gold medal-winning Team GB sprinter. As a sprinter, he became the first athlete to win gold medals at both 100 and 200 metres at the World Youth Championships. He also won the 2005 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award aged 17.

Going from strength to strength, he went on to win gold in the 4x100m relay at the European Championships and at the Commonwealth Games. He has also competed in two Olympic games and is a three-time European Champion and two-time Commonwealth Champion.

In 2023, he made his debut on BBC series Gladiators as Nitro. And last year, he took part in the Strictly Christmas Special, partnered with Nancy Xu.

‘I have no idea who he is’

Fans soon shared their thoughts online about Strictly’s first celebrity contestant, with some apparently unfamiliar with who Harry is.

“Who? Never heard of him,” said one. Someone else added: “Never heard of him – bet they’ve scraped the barrel this year.”

A third chimed in: “Well that’s the first one I have no idea who he is.”

Meanwhile other fans were over the moon at Harry signing up for the show.

“Yes I love him he’s got such a good personality and he’s a brilliant Gladiator,” declared one. Another gushed: “Good choice. Being an Olympic athlete he’ll have a good approach to training.”

