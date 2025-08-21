Strictly 2025 star Kristian Nairn ‘deeply sorry’ as he quits series: ‘I was truly looking forward to the journey’

Kristian Nairn has withdrawn from this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing – just weeks before the show kicks off.

The Game of Thrones actor, 49, has pulled out of the BBC show on medical grounds, both he and Strictly bosses have confirmed.

It was only announced last week that Kristian was one of the 15 celebrities taking to the ballroom for the 2025 series. Today (August 21), he has exited the show. His replacement will be revealed on The One Show tonight.

But in a statement today, Kristian said: “With a heavy heart, I have to step back from this season of Strictly Come Dancing due to unexpected medical reasons.

“I was truly looking forward to the journey, and I’m deeply sorry to disappoint anyone who was looking forward to seeing me on the dance floor. Thank you all for your support, and I will be back on my feet very soon, in every sense. Love to all, Kristian.”

You are going to be a big miss petal.

Kristian was one of the final two celebrities to be announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2025. The actor, from Northern Ireland, is best known for playing Hodor in Game of Thrones. He portrayed the part for six seasons of the hugely successful TV show.

Last week, Kristian said it would be an “honour” for him to appear on Strictly, adding that he was looking forward to wearing sparkly outfits.

But confirming his withdrawal, Sarah James, Executive Producer for BBC Studios, said: “We’ve absolutely loved getting to know Kristian in this short time, and he has all the makings of a brilliant Strictly Come Dancing contestant. We’re incredibly sorry to lose him from this series and we all wish him a speedy recovery.”

Viewers and celeb pals react

Vicky Pattison was one of the first to comment. She said: “You are going to be a big miss petal. Wishing you a speedy recovery.” Fellow Strictly 2025 star Karen Carney shared: “speedy recovery.”

A Kristian fan added: “What a shame, was looking forward to seeing you learn to dance! Hope for a quick recovery.” “Oh no, gutted. Sending love,” another added.

