Lewis Cope has been confirmed as Kristian Nairn’s replacement for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Emmerdale actor was announced as Strictly’s newest celebrity after Game of Thrones actor Kristian withdrew from the show on medical grounds.

His big reveal was unveiled during tonight’s episode of BBC’s The One Show. It came just hours after Kristian confirmed he had pulled out of the 2025 series.

Following the announcement, Lewis said: “I’m so excited to be swapping the Dales for the dance floor and joining this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. I’ve always been a fan of the show and cannot wait to get started!”

Lewis has been announced as Kristian Nairn’s replacement (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2025: Who is Lewis Cope?

Lewis Cope is a British actor who trained at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. He gained widespread recognition playing Nicky Milligan, the live‑in nanny in ITV’s long-running soap Emmerdale, a role he held from late 2022 into 2024.

For his role, he was nominated for the Rising Star Award at the 2023 National Television Awards, as well as Best Newcomer at the Inside Soap Awards.

Lewis’ other noteworthy roles include appearances in Vera and Doctors.

‘Never heard of him’

Following the quick announcement, fans of Strictly were left divided.

Some were relieved with the news, with one user sharing: “Amazing. He will be brilliant.”

Another echoed: “Lewis Cope joining #Strictly – another Emmerdale replacement! That’s mad and HUGE for him. So pleased for him.”

Meanwhile, some were less than impressed.

“Nope never heard of him,” one shared.

“#Strictly have replaced one person nobody’s ever heard of with another person nobody’s ever heard of,” another said.

“Who?” a third questioned.

Kristian’s Strictly exit

Just last week, Kristian Nairn was one of the final two celebrities to be announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2025. He described it as an “honour”.

The actor, from Northern Ireland, is best known for playing Hodor in Game of Thrones. He portrayed the part for six seasons of the hugely successful TV show.

Kristian also portrayed Wee John Feeney on the HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death, and he is a professional music DJ. He was previously the resident DJ of Kremlin, a gay club in Belfast.

Kristian Nairn has pulled out of Strictly on medical grounds (Credit: BBC)

But confirming his withdrawal on Thursday afternoon, Kristian said: “With a heavy heart, I have to step back from this season of Strictly Come Dancing due to unexpected medical reasons.

“I was truly looking forward to the journey, and I’m deeply sorry to disappoint anyone who was looking forward to seeing me on the dance floor. Thank you all for your support, and I will be back on my feet very soon, in every sense. Love to all, Kristian.”

Confirming his withdrawal, Sarah James, Executive Producer for BBC Studios, said: “We’ve absolutely loved getting to know Kristian in this short time, and he has all the makings of a brilliant Strictly Come Dancing contestant.

“We’re incredibly sorry to lose him from this year’s series and we all wish him a speedy recovery.”

The full celebrity line-up

Last week, the BBC confirmed 15 celebrities for Strictly Come Dancing 2025. The final three names were announced on Friday morning, including Kristian’s.

Gladiator Nitro – real name Harry Aikines-Aryeete – was the first celebrity to be announced for Strictly 2025. The professional athlete was followed by ER and Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston, Love Islander Dani Dyer and retired football Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

EastEnders’ Balvinder Sopal was next to be confirmed for the 2025 series. Balvinder joins social media influencer George Clarke. Drag Race UK’s La Voix and rugby legend Chris Robshaw were also announced. The BBC then confirmed model and actress Ellie Goldstein for the line-up.

On Thursday, Apprentice star Thomas Skinner was confirmed for Strictly during the Breakfast Show on Hits Radio. Reality star Vicky Pattison was then unveiled during ITV’s This Morning, before Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis also made his appearance on the show to confirm his signing.

TV showbiz journalist Ross King was revealed during Friday’s episode of ITV’s Lorraine. Footballer Karen Carney and Kristian’s announcements followed very quickly after on Radio 2. They had completed the line-up.

Read more: Backlash over Strictly 2025 star’s criminal past: ‘Complained to Ofcom’’

Will you be backing Lewis? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.