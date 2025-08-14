Strictly backlash as fans livid over Thomas Skinner’s criminal past: ‘Complained to Ofcom!’

Strictly Come Dancing has been hit with complaints over Thomas Skinner joining the cast of the glitzy BBC One show.

It was announced earlier today (August 14) that the businessman is set to appear on this year’s series, alongside the likes of Dani Dyer, Chris Robshaw, Stefan Dennis and EastEnders legend Balvinder Sopal.

However, Strictly Come Dancing fans have been left fuming over Thomas, 34, appearing on the programme after his past criminal behaviour.

Strictly star Thomas Skinner’s criminal past revealed

Thomas Skinner is best known for appearing on the 2019 series of the BBC show The Apprentice. The businessman has since made appearances on the likes of GMB. Now he’s joined Strictly’s class of 2025.

I am a changed man.

However, when Thomas was 24 years old, he found himself in trouble with the law over handling stolen goods. In 2016, Thomas purchased 4,992 tubes of Body Shop cleansing gel and 2,000 diazepam tablets valued at nearly £40,000.

He was later sentenced in court and acknowledged that he got the goods from an “unreliable source”.

‘I am a changed man’

Previously talking about his criminal past, Thomas insisted that he’s a “changed man”.

He told MailOnline: “Many years ago before I had my business, I was young and naive and bought stock from someone I didn’t know. I wasn’t aware the stock was stolen and paid the consequences for the mistake I made. That is now well in my past, I’ve had a string of successful companies since then. I am a changed man.”

What’s more, when Thomas appeared on The Apprentice in 2019, a BBC spokesperson said: “DBS checks are done for all The Apprentice candidates by the production company ahead of filming.

“A spent conviction is not disclosed under the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act. Spent convictions are designed to help people move on in life and not be excluded from opportunities to help further their careers.”

Fans slam ‘horrendous decision’ to sign up Thomas

However, fans have been left livid over Thomas signing up to this year’s Strictly, with one person writing on X: “Complained to Ofcom about Thomas Skinner’s casting in @bbcstrictly. SHAME ON YOU.”

Someone else added: “If you’re going to promote that criminal @iamtomskinner then I want a refund for my TV licence.”

A third chimed in: “You must be joking!” alongside a photo of the news story of Thomas previously being sentenced. Another livid fan replied: “They really have reached the bottom of the barrel.”

JD Vance ‘friendship’

What’s more, Thomas’ friendship with US Vice President JD Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate, is something that fans have taken an issue with, after Thomas was previously snapped at a dinner party with JD Vance.

“First dinner with JD Vance, possible Reform candidate and now this,” said one person on X. Another added: “A Trump supporter? This is a horrendous decision.”

However, Thomas recently addressed this and told MailOnline: “I’m not right-wing. People are like sheep and just started saying it because I got invited to go to BBQ with JD Vance and I posted a picture with him.

“Who is gonna turn down an opportunity to meet the 2nd most powerful man in the world?”

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

