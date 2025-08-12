BBC dance show Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed its next celebrity contestant for the 2025 series – EastEnders icon Balvinder Sopal.

She joins a trio of stars who were announced on The One Show last night – Dani Dyer, Alex Kingston and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

The first celebrity to be announced was Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeete, who originally took part in the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Christmas special.

Strictly Come Dancing 2025: Who is Balvinder Sopal?

Balvinder Sopal is an actress whose career spans theatre, radio, film and television. She is most known for playing the infamous Suki Kaur Panesar (now Unwin) on EastEnders since 2019. As Suki she has been at the heart of some of EastEnders’ most gripping and acclaimed storylines, from being part of The Six to her on-off affair with Eve Unwin.

Before EastEnders, Balvinder appeared on many popular TV shows, including a guest lead in Call The Midwife series seven, Doctors and Waterloo Road.

On joining Strictly Come Dancing, she said: “Being on Strictly is a dream that I held on to, with no proof that it would ever happen. Working on EastEnders and being a part of Strictly Come Dancing is the stuff that dreams are made of. I’m far too excited to put into words how I feel. But I’m incredibly excited at the prospect of dancing across the ballroom!”

The news was revealed this morning (August 12) live from Albert Square on ITV’s Good Morning Britain. Balvinder is the fifth celebrity to join the Strictly 2025 line-up.

Fans react

A number of Strictly pros were keen to welcome Balvinder to the Strictly family, with Nancy Xu, Gorka Marquez and judge Motsi Mabuse among those posting on the BBC announcement on Instagram.

Others were equally as delighted to see the soap legend sign up.

One said: “She is going to be amazing!! Hope she is paired with Vito!” Another added: “Good luck! EastEnders legend!” A third also commented and said: “Excellent signing!” “Yes yes yes yes yes!!!!” said another happy Strictly fan.

“SHUT UP NOOOO WAY. Omg I’m freaking out I’m a massive fan!” another declared. Another simply said: “ICONIC.”

