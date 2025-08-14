Strictly Come Dancing has added The Apprentice star Thomas Skinner to this year’s celebrity line-up.

The reality star and businessman’s name was revealed on Hits Radio’s Breakfast Show on Thursday morning (August 14).

He had previously teased his signing on social media before confirming the news to host Sam Thompson.

Apprentice star Thomas Skinner has been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly 2025 – Thomas Skinner announced

Thomas said: “I’m beyond excited to be joining Strictly Come Dancing. I’ve tackled the boardroom and some big breakfasts in my time but stepping onto the dance floor under that glitter ball is next level stuff!

“I’ve never danced in my life (other than at weddings) but I’m ready to graft and of course have a laugh. Bring on the sequins, sambas and most importantly, the BOSH to the ballroom!”

Thomas is the 10th celebrity to be announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2025.

He found fame on the 2019 series of the BBC show The Apprentice. As a candidate, he impressed Lord Alan Sugar with his no-nonsense approach and straight talking. He owned a mattress and memory foam pillow company at the time but had started his career as a market trader.

Lord Sugar fired Thomas in Week 9 of The Apprentice, but his ties with the BBC have remained. He’s since appeared on Celebrity MasterChef and is now heading for the Strictly dance floor. Fans of Thomas will be familiar with his catchphrase: “Bosh!”

Thomas has now confirmed his Strictly signing on his Instagram account, sharing his official cast shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Viewers react

However, the cheeky chappie got a mixed reaction on social media, with some fans calling him out for supporting President Donald Trump.

“NO. He should be off first,” declared one viewer. “The utterly abysmal Tom Skinner,” said a second. A third added: “The worst signing so far.” Another also commented and said: “A Trump supporter? This is a horrendous decision.”

First dinner with JD Vance, possible Reform candidate and now this.

“First dinner with JD Vance, possible Reform candidate and now this,” said another.

Not everyone felt the same, though, with others commenting on how thrilled they were to see him on the line-up. “Now we’re talking. Brilliant!” said one fan. “Yess come on Tom,” said another.

The Strictly line-up so far

The BBC has now confirmed 10 celebrities for Strictly Come Dancing 2025. Gladiator Nitro – real name Harry Aikines-Aryeete – was the first to be announced earlier this week.

Nitro was followed by ER and Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston, Love Islander Dani Dyer and retired football Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. EastEnders’ Balvinder Sopal has also been confirmed for the series. She joins social media influencer George Clarke (not the architect!).

Less than an hour after La Voix and Chris Robshaw were announced, the BBC confirmed its ninth celeb – model and actress Ellie Goldstein. Ellie revealed she has set her sights on “sexy and hot” pro Nikita Kuzmin.

15 celebrities usually take part in Strictly Come Dancing each series. The series launch date has also been confirmed, and it’s starting later than usual this year.

Read more: Strictly star Chris Robshaw’s famous wife declares ‘this is gonna be mega’ as he signs for 2025 show

So what do you think of the latest signing? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.