Fans of Strictly Come Dancing are thrilled that Ellie Goldstein will be among the stars heading into the 2025 ballroom.

Ellie, 23, will be taking to the ballroom with a pro partner when the new series of the BBC contest kicks off this autumn, it was revealed earlier today (August 13).

The model, who has Down syndrome, admitted she will find Strictly “challenging” but is determined to give it her best shot. As long as she’s paired with a certain “hot and sexy” Ukrainian pro…

Actress and model Ellie Goldstein has been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2025 (Credit: BBC)

Ellie Goldstein ‘over the moon’ as she joins Strictly cast

Ellie was the ninth celebrity to be confirmed for this year’s Strictly. She recently made history when she became the first model with Down syndrome to feature on the cover of Vogue.

In 2023, Ellie partnered with toy company Mattel to launch the first Barbie with Down syndrome. She has also starred in the CBBC show Malory Towers. Ellie is an advocate for disability and using her social media platforms to be a role model to others with disabilities.

In the announcement statement, Ellie said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to be joining the cast and pros of Strictly Come Dancing this year. It’s a show I’ve loved watching for so long, and the chance to now be part of it feels like a dream.

“I know it’s going to be challenging, but I’m ready to do it with the glitter and glamour and make some magic on that dance floor. Let the Strictly journey begin!”

Ellie is adamant that she wants to be paired with Nikita Kuzmin (Credit: Splash News)

‘I love you and I want to kiss and marry you’

The star was a little more excitable on BBC Breakfast, though, where the reveal took place. And she said that she is desperate to be partnered up with Nikita Kuzmin.

Ellie said: “My best partner is Nikita because I love him. I want him. Please. I love him so much. Oh yes, I love him,” she said as a clip of the pro dancer played.

“Why Nikita?” Ellie was asked by the hosts. “Because he’s good looking,” she responded. “And he’s a good dancer. He’s got a hot, warming, loving smile, making me happy. He’s sexy, hot, fit, all the things for me. I want to marry him at one point,” she added.

Host Jon Kay then countered: “Oh, so this is about finding a husband, it’s not about dancing?” “Yes!” Ellie declared. “Please Nikita, please,” she said as she signed off the interview with a message for the pro. “I love you and I want to kiss and marry you.”

Ellie did add that she also wouldn’t mind being paired with Aljaz Skorjanec before doubling down on her love for Nikita. “If I get Aljaz then that’s great. But if not then Nikita.”

Strictly fans react as Ellie Goldstein announced

Members of the Strictly family and viewers alike were thrilled to welcome Ellie to the show. She’s the first contestant with Down syndrome to compete on the show.

Judge Motsi Mabuse said: “Ellieee! Welcome to the Strictly madness! Get ready for glitter, giggles and a whole lot of dancing. I’m so excited to see you on the dance floor this season!”

Head judge Shirley Ballas added: “Welcome to the family darling.” Neil Jones then added: “This is wonderful, congratulations.”

Others are desperate to matchmake Ellie and Nikita. One said: “Let’s get the wedding to Nikita sorted ASAP!”

Nikita, who is just back from holiday with his girlfriend, Lauren Jaine, is yet to reply to Ellie’s comments.

Who else is on Strictly this year?

The first celebrity to be confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2025 was Gladiator Nitro. His name was followed by ER and Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston, Love Islander Dani Dyer and retired football Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

EastEnders’ Balvinder Sopal was next to be announced. The actress plays Suki Panesar (now Unwin) in the BBC soap. Social media influencer George Clarke, Drag Race UK finalist La Voix and former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw were next.

There are still several more celebrity names set to be announced.

