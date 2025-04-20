‘Emotional’ Nikita Kuzmin’s plans to marry to long-term girlfriend Lauren Jaine: ‘I hope she’ll say yes!’

Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin recently discussed marriage plans with his long-term girlfriend.

The pro dancer, 27, and model Lauren Jaine are believed to have started dating in 2023. The pair made things Instagram official in October that year.

And, last month, Nikita – who is on Sunday Brunch today (April 20) – teased that marriage could be on the cards for him and Lauren. She’s a university graduate and a model, who is signed with London’s First management.

Nikita Kuzmin and girlfriend Lauren to tie the knot?

Since going official in 2023, Strictly favourite Nikita and Lauren have gone from strength to strength, and regularly pop up on each other’s social media accounts, posting PDA-packed snaps.

And after several years of dating, it seems things are getting rather serious between Nikita and Lauren.

In an interview from last month, the dancer revealed he hopes to marry Lauren one day.

Nikita teases wedding plans

When asked about what the future holds, Nikita told OK!: “Yeah, we’ve definitely talked about the future. I hope one day she’ll say yes! We just saw a video of a wedding in South Africa and got emotional watching it. So, why not?”

He also gave an insight into their relationship, revealing: “99% of the time we’re at home watching Modern Family.”

He added: “It’s not about what we do, it’s about just being together and respecting each other’s space.”

Nikita Kuzmin’s love life

Prior to meeting Lauren, it’s fair to say Nikita has had a wild love life. He was previously in a long-term relationship with choreographer and designer Nicole Wirt.

The couple reportedly started dating in 2017 and are said to have shared a flat together in London. But in 2022, the two ended things.

Nikita was then linked to Australian sex and relationships podcaster Charlie Backshall. It was reported that Nikita tried to keep their relationship under wraps as he felt her X-rated image might impact his reputation.

While on her podcast, she shared how they both “slid into each other’s DMs”. That relationship fizzled out though and Nikita is now loved-up with Lauren.

