Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin shares sweet pics with rarely seen girlfriend as they jet off on sun-soaked holiday

Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin has been enjoying a “well-deserved” break with his girlfriend after missing out on winning in the final.

Nikita, 25, who was partnered up with Layton Williams, showcased several sizzling numbers during his time on the BBC show. However, it wasn’t to be, as Ellie Leach lifted the Glitterball Trophy with Vito Coppola.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Kuzmin (@nikita__kuzmin)

Nikita Kuzmin holidays with his girlfriend in Dubai

Following the final, the professional dancer has treated himself to a relaxing holiday in Dubai. He has been accompanied abroad by his girlfriend, Lauren.

Taking to his Instagram, Strictly star Nikita wrote: “Last couple of days in Dubai,” alongside an emoji of the sun. He then shared a collection of pictures of himself and his girlfriend enjoying the sun. Reacting to the picture, Layton commented and said: “Well deserved me thinks.”

“Absolutely deserved sunshine and chill. Have a wonderful Christmas!” another fan said. “Looks amazing!! Seriously well-deserved break, hope you’re both having the best time!” another wrote.

Nikita made his relationship with Lauren official back in October. A source told The Sun at the time: “The pair have tried to keep their romance under the radar but they have been attending events together and are really enjoying each other’s company.”

He has been dating Lauren for months now

“They have been spending a lot of time together and even went on holiday together in the summer. Lauren joined Nikita and his parents at Saturday’s live show. He was chuffed to have her in the crowds supporting him. His Strictly co-stars also think they are a great match and are rooting for the pair,” the source continued.

Lauren took to Instagram and praised Nikita for making it into the final recently. She wrote: “The boys are FINALISTS!”

She also said how she’s impressed with her boyfriend’s partnership with Layton.

Nikita Kuzmin’s girlfriend praised him for his partnership with Layton Williams (Credit: This Morning)

She continued: “Every single dance that you have performed has amazed me beyond words. And I am so proud to have been able to see your partnership and friendship blossom. In my eyes, the unprecedented things you have achieved this year mean that you have already won. But I know how much you both want to lift that glitterball, and I know you are going to put everything into your performances next Saturday. Congratulations to you both (and thank you for letting me third wheel).”

Elsewhere, Strictly will return for a festive special on Christmas day. Viewers will get to see several celebrities dancing in front of the judges, including historian Dan Snow, Sugababes icon Keisha Buchanan, and BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent.

Read more: Strictly It Takes Two viewers divided over Craig Revel Horwood’s admission that Layton Williams is ‘almost equal’ to Nikita Kuzmin

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.