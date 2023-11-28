Strictly It Takes Two viewers divided over Craig Revel Horwood’s admission that Layton Williams is ‘almost equal’ to Nikita Kuzmin

Strictly judge, Craig Revel Horwood‘s admission about Layton Williams divided It Takes Two viewers on Monday (November 27) evening.

Actor Layton and his pro partner Nikita Kuzmin escaped elimination from the BBC One dance contest last weekend. They faced Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu in the dance off – with head judge Shirley Ballas indicating her pick to go would’ve been Layton.

However, her opinion in this instance did not affect the result. Angela and Carlos departed the dance floor for the final time after Craig, Motsi Mabuse and Anton du Beke all chose to save Layton.

Strictly judge Craig gave Layton and Nikita an 8 for their American Smooth performance last Saturday (November 25) Previously, the judge came under fire from fans for not scoring the dance pairing a 10 for their Argentine Tango.

Conversely, Layton also comes in for regular attacks from social media users on Layton because of his professional experience on stage.

But comments from Craig made on It Takes Two were picked up by both Layton’s supporters and detractors.

‘Layton has been quite extraordinary’

Reflecting on the Argentine Tango from a couple of weeks ago, Craig told host Fleur East it was ‘one of his most favourites ever’.

“Absolutely spectacular. I could watch that over and over and over again,” Craig gushed.

He’s really challenged Nikita.

An impressed Craig also suggested there isn’t all that much to separate Layton and his pro partner.

He went on: “Layton has been quite extraordinary throughout this entire series. He’s really challenged Nikita as well, pushed Nikita into creative corners where they’re almost equal. And that makes it even harder.”

Craig also teased full marks could be on the way. “I really wish them well. I’m looking to dust that ’10’ paddle off,” he said.

How fans reacted

“Thank you Craig for complimenting Layton and Nikita so much. That means a lot #Strictly #ItTakesTwo,” one appreciative fan wrote on Twitter.

Explaining Craig’s remarks to another user, the poster went on: “He said that their routines are amazing to watch, that Layton is almost as good as Nikita, and that their Argentine Tango is one of the best he’s ever seen.”

Another supporter responded: “Craig is a real one. He should’ve been head judge tbh. He’s a professional.”

“He was so complimentary last night about them all and honest and sincere was nice to see and hear!” tweeted another happy onlooker today.

And someone else added: “Pleased I’m not the only one still watching *that* Argentine Tango several times a day, every day! #Craig #ItTakesTwo.”

However, others claimed Craig’s words as some kind of ‘gotcha’ moment.

“And there we have it… Craig Revel Horwood has just said Layton and Nikita are almost equal! #ItTakesTwo #Strictly,” they tweeted.

To which someone else replied: “Yes, it was quite a telling comment. He’s good – no surprise as he’s a professional dancer. But Strictly would be nothing if all the celebs were professional dancers. I know many of them have some dance experience, but the BBC has crossed the line putting LW on the show.”

Meanwhile, someone else moaned: “Hmmmm Craig mentions Nigel’s musical theatre experience, but not Layton’s. How odd #ItTakesTwo #Strictly.”

However, they were put in the place by someone else who tweeted at them: “Has it not been mentioned enough already?”

And another person chipped in: “Maybe because literally everyone knows about Layton’s experience already and they’re trying to balance out the hate a bit?”

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 continues this Saturday, December 2, on BBC One at 7.25pm. It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two, at 6.30pm.

