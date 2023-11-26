Strictly results: Angela Scanlon becomes ninth celebrity to be eliminated

Tonight’s Strictly results saw Angela Scanlon and Layton Williams face off in the dance-off.

It was both couple’s first time in the dreaded dance-off after they ended up in the bottom two.

Ellie and Vito topped the leaderboard (Credit: ITV)

What happened last night?

Last night’s show saw Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola top the leaderboard yet again, thanks to their stunning Argentine Tango.

Their performance, which was to the tune of Bills, Bills, Bills by Destiny’s Child, saw the duo pick up 38 points from the judges.

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell were in a close second, with their Couple’s Choice to Maxwell’s This Woman’s Work saw them bag 37 points. EastEnders star Bobby dedicated his beautiful performance to his late mum, Jade Goody, who died in 2009.

At the other end of the scale were Angela and Carlos. Their Cha-cha-cha only picked up 31 points from the judges, leaving them rock bottom of the leaderboard.

It was something of a week off for Layton and Nikita Kuzmin too, who were third from bottom with 34 points from their American Smooth.

Layton and Angela were in the dance-off (Credit: BBC)

Strictly results: Layton vs Angela

Tonight saw Layton and Angela face off in the dreaded dance-off.

After performing their dances once again, it was down to the judges to decide who should stay – and who should head home.

Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, and Motsi Mabuse opted to save Layton and Nikita. However, Shirley Ballas admitted she would have saved Angela.

Speaking after her elimination was confirmed, Angela admitted she was “gutted”.

“It’s been honestly incredible, I’m gutted, really gutted that it’s finished now, but it has been the most wonderful experience,” she told Tess.

“I have made the best friend in this man [Carlos]. We have had so much fun, he is such an incredible guy. He has supported me and picked me up and made me laugh so much. I don’t know what to say, it’s been magical honestly – all of those people up there!

“My husband at home, my two little girls, and all my friends!”

Angela is gone (Credit: BBC)

Fans ‘gutted’ over Strictly results

Fans took to social media to react to the news.

“Correct decision tbh. They done very well in the contest but this week wasn’t their week. Great run on the show all the same,” one fan tweeted.

“Well I expected Angela there and to go but LAYTON!!! Omg,” another wrote. “Heartbroken for Angela as she was brilliant,” a third said.

“Im gutted for Angela as she was really good,” another said. “Sad Angela has gone, she was such a bundle of joy to watch…. I think many are bored of Leyton, but he hasn’t really progressed, he was good, stood out, from the start,” a fifth said.

Strictly continues on Saturday, December 2 at 7.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

